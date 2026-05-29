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Huawei’s new chip design framework steers past US curbs | Fongmula | Francis Fong

INSIGHTS
58 mins ago
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Huawei Technologies has introduced a new semiconductor development principle dubbed the “Tau (T) Law,” marking the first time a Chinese tech giant has proposed an alternative architectural framework to steer the global chip industry amid tightening US technology curbs.

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Speaking at the IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems in Shanghai, He Tingbo, president of Huawei’s chip design unit HiSilicon, unveiled the principle as a paradigm shift.

As global chipmakers face diminishing returns from traditional Moore’s Law and physical limits in transistor scaling, Huawei’s Tau Law pivots from geometric shrinking to time scaling.

By utilizing a proprietary LogicFolding architecture, the technology vertically stacks two-dimensional circuits into three-dimensional structures.

This drastically shortens interconnect pathways and reduces signal latency.

According to Huawei, this approach allows chips fabricated on mature, readily accessible nodes to achieve performance and transistor density comparable to future 1.4-nanometer systems by 2031.

The breakthrough is poised to disrupt the global semiconductor supply chain, offering mainland firms like SMIC a blueprint to circumvent Western embargoes on advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment.

Commercialization is imminent, as Huawei confirmed that next-generation Kirin processors utilizing LogicFolding will enter mass production in autumn 2026, debuting in flagship smartphones and smart automotive systems.

This independent ecosystem poses a strategic challenge to US tech giants like Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Intel. With mainland technology firms increasingly swapping Nvidia’s high-end artificial intelligence processors for Huawei’s Ascend series, Tau Law provides a sustainable, long-term roadmap for China’s domestic computing infrastructure.

While engineering hurdles in thermal management and design-tool maturity remain, the initiative underscores Beijing’s resolve to decouple from US-centric technology standards.

Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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