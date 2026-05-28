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NEWS

60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung

NEWS
34 mins ago
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A 60-year-old food delivery cyclist died after being struck and dragged beneath a double-decker bus in Kwai Chung on Monday afternoon, with the bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

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The incident occurred shortly before 3pm when a route 235M Kowloon Motor Bus, heading towards On Yam Estate, was turning right from Tung Chi Street onto Shek Yam Road near the North Kwai Chung Public Library. The bus collided with a 60-year-old man surnamed Sun, who was cycling down a slope towards Lei Muk Road.

The cyclist was knocked off his bicycle, dragged for about ten metres and pinned beneath the right front wheel of the bus. He suffered severe head trauma and multiple injuries across his body. He was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital and later transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 6pm.

The right side of the bus's windscreen was shattered, with a large pool of blood, a skid mark, and the victim's cap and sneakers left on the road.

Police arrested the 65-year-old bus driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. He passed a breathalyzer test with a zero alcohol reading and is being detained for further questioning.

Kowloon Motor Bus expressed sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the victim's family. The company said it has sent staff to the hospital to offer support and will cooperate fully with the police investigation.

Kwai Chung bus crash cyclist death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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