Smoke from Kennedy Town construction site sparks alert, roads temporarily closed

White smoke was seen rising from a construction site on Belcher's Street near the Western District Kaifong Welfare Association in Kennedy Town around 8pm on Monday, prompting a police and fire services response, authorities said.

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Firefighters remained on standby with jets as intermittent smoke continued until around 9.30pm. After investigation, no danger was found and the scene was cleared by around 10pm.

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Roads near the site were temporarily closed. The Transport Department reported that Belcher's Street between Queen's Road West and Sai Cheung Street was fully closed, with bus routes 904, 113, 101 and 104 diverted. Traffic resumed by around 10pm.