HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell

Hong Kong is bracing for scorching weather again on Friday, with the highest temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius under the influence of subsiding air, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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Forecasters anticipate a steady rise in temperatures over the coming days, reaching 34 degrees on Thursday and 35 degrees on Friday, with Friday's daytime conditions projected to reach "extremely hot" levels.

By Friday afternoon, localized temperatures in Sheung Shui are forecast to hit 36 degrees. Meanwhile, other districts across the New Territories—including Ta Kwu Ling, Tai Po, and Sha Tin—are bracing for highs of 35 degrees.

The extreme heat will eventually give way to wetter conditions, as a low-pressure system is expected to develop over the central South China Sea and head toward the vicinity of Taiwan later this week.

A broad trough of low pressure will affect the coast of southern China from the weekend through early next week, bringing showers and squally thunderstorms to the region for five consecutive days starting Saturday.

Separately, Tropical Cyclone Jangmi will skirt the southern part of Honshu, Japan, in the next couple of days.