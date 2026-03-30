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NEWS

Morning Recap - March 30, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

(Video) Toddler on driver’s lap steering car in Tuen Mun sparks outrage

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Netizens have condemned a driver for allowing a young child to sit on their lap and steer a vehicle through Tuen Mun on Sunday afternoon. 

Power outage strands 600 residents at Tin Chung Court after electrical room blast

A suspected equipment failure at an electrical meter room caused a building-wide blackout at Tin Chung Court in Tin Shui Wai on Sunday night, forcing nearly 200 residents to evacuate in darkness.

Man arrested at Wong Tai Sin for assaulting off-duty officer over e-cigarette use

A 39-year-old man was arrested at Wong Tai Sin MTR station on Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting an off-duty police officer who confronted him for smoking an e-cigarette inside a train carriage.

Driver arrested after minibus moves off as woman alights, passenger loses consciousness

An 83-year-old woman is in serious condition after falling from a minibus that unexpectedly moved forward while she was disembarking in Sha Tin on Sunday evening.

Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse

A fire erupted at a guesthouse inside Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui early Monday, leading to one person being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

World/China News

Iran says to target USS Abraham Lincoln carrier if it moves within range

Iran's navy chief Shahram Irani said Sunday that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier would be targeted by the Islamic republic if it comes within range.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu orders expansion of southern Lebanon operations to halt Hezbollah rockets

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered the military to further expand its operations in southern Lebanon, citing continued rocket fire by Hezbollah.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Finland reports territorial violation by drones, at least one from Ukraine

Finland reported on Sunday a suspected territorial violation by unmanned aerial vehicles in the southeast of the country, which the Finnish prime minister said was likely linked to Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fan dies in fall at Mexico City stadium reopening

A man died in Mexico City's newly renovated Estadio Banorte on Saturday after falling from a box seat area shortly before the stadium's reopening match, security officials said.

Protesters in Tokyo demand apology over embassy intrusion

Crowds gathered in Shinjuku for two consecutive days over the weekend to protest against the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following a recent security breach involving the Chinese embassy.

Severe weather and tornado warnings hit Guangdong as trains stranded in tunnels

Guangzhou and several parts of Guangdong province were struck by extreme convective weather on Sunday, bringing heavy rainstorms, hail, and potential tornado threats.

Sports

Tottenham's Tudor tenure ends in turmoil as Spurs teeter on relegation brink

Tottenham Hotspur's brief experiment with Igor Tudor came to an abrupt end on Sunday, with the Premier League strugglers announcing they had "mutually agreed" to part ways with their interim manager after just five weeks in charge.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom

Hong Kong's tourism sector is showing clear signs of a diversified recovery. While mainland Chinese visitors have long been the backbone of the city's travel industry, this year's data reveals a promising shift: non-Chinese markets are gaining momentum, with long-haul and new markets growing 30 to 40 percent year on year in January.

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