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Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate

NEWS
32 mins ago
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The passenger departure facilities at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 will commence operations on May 27, with 15 airlines set to move their check-in counters from Terminal 1 in a phased transition.

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The relocation involves 15 airlines that primarily operate regional routes, including three local carriers—HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines, and Greater Bay Airlines.

The entire move will be completed by June 10, positioning the terminal to handle the summer holiday travel peak.

To facilitate passenger access, a variety of public transport options will serve the newly opened terminal.

The Airport Express train platform will provide seamless connections to the departure levels of both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, as train doors will open on both sides simultaneously.

In addition, 29 bus routes will stop directly at the Terminal 2 departures level.

For those driving, Terminal 2 is connected via a short, covered walkway to the new six-story Car Park 3, which is already open to the public and offers over 1,000 parking spaces.

The Airport Authority has stated that extensive preparations have been made to ensure a smooth transition and efficient operation of the new facilities.

They will continue to maintain close communication with the involved airlines, business partners, and other stakeholders.

Other passenger amenities within Terminal 2 are scheduled to be activated progressively according to passenger demand.

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