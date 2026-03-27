Hong Kongers share their top money-saving secrets

+ 1

In a city known for its high cost of living, Hong Kong residents are taking to social media to share their most effective strategies for saving money, sparking a wide-ranging online discussion about thrift.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A recent post on the social media platform Threads, titled "The First Annual Savings Competition," prompted an outpouring of everyday money-saving tips from the public.

The original poster kicked off the conversation by sharing their own habit: if they forget to bring tissues while out, they avoid buying small, expensive pocket packs from convenience stores.

Instead, they purchase a larger 12-pack from a supermarket or pharmacy, where the unit price is significantly lower.

This post quickly went viral, with many people sharing their own methods for cutting down on daily expenses. One of the most frequently mentioned tips was to carry a reusable water bottle.

Many said they refuse to buy drinks and instead use apps to find public water fountains.

Some office workers even admitted to filling up large bottles at their company's water cooler to take home for the evening.

Another popular trick involves sourcing free tissues from fast-food chains, coffee shops, or public restrooms in shopping malls rather than buying them.

Food expenses were another major focus. Some employees explained that when buying a takeaway lunch, they ask for extra rice and then divide the meal in two, saving the second portion for dinner.

Others do the same with noodle soup, making one order last for two meals.

To cut down on Hong Kong's substantial transportation costs, residents have become experts at navigating the city's complex public transit system for the best deals.

Some will walk to an earlier subway station to take advantage of fare discounts or purchase monthly bus passes for unlimited travel.

Others simply choose to walk for any journey under an hour, turning their commute into a form of exercise.

Shoppers also emphasized the importance of price comparison for daily necessities, using consumer council apps and timing their supermarket visits with major discount days to maximize savings.

Among the many suggestions, the concept of minimalism unexpectedly resonated with a large number of people.

One user suggested that becoming a "minimalist" who owns very few possessions is the ultimate way to reduce spending.

This idea drew widespread agreement, with many acknowledging that successfully adopting a minimalist lifestyle would lead to the most significant savings of all.