Driver arrested after minibus moves off as woman alights, passenger loses consciousness

An 83-year-old woman is in serious condition after falling from a minibus that unexpectedly moved forward while she was disembarking in Sha Tin on Sunday evening.

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The incident occurred at 6:39pm as the vehicle was traveling along Tai Chung Kiu Road toward Ma On Shan. According to police reports, the passenger, surnamed Lee, was in the process of stepping out of the vehicle when it suddenly accelerated, causing her to lose her footing and collapse onto the pavement.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find Lee with significant head injuries and in a semi-conscious state. She was immediately transported to Prince of Wales Hospital for emergency treatment.

The 70-year-old driver, surnamed Chan, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. While Chan passed a breathalyzer test, he remains in custody as investigators from the New Territories South traffic unit examine the circumstances of the premature departure.