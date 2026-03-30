Man arrested at Wong Tai Sin for assaulting off-duty officer over e-cigarette use

A 39-year-old man was arrested at Wong Tai Sin MTR station on Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting an off-duty police officer who confronted him for smoking an e-cigarette inside a train carriage.

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The incident occurred around 9:00am when the officer spotted the suspect, surnamed Wong, using the device and identified himself as a member of the police force. Wong attempted to flee and physically attacked the officer before being subdued by the off-duty policeman and MTR staff.

Police recovered two vape pods containing suspected etomidate, commonly known as "space oil," along with a vaping device from the man and the station floor. The seized drugs have an estimated market value of HK$560. Following a preliminary investigation, Wong was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer and possession of dangerous drugs. The case has been assigned to the Wong Tai Sin District Criminal Investigation Team Six for further follow-up.

Online footage from the scene shows several uniformed officers arriving at the Tiu Keng Leng-bound platform with shields to provide backup. The suspect was seen handcuffed and leaning against a wall, appearing physically weak as officers stood guard. The off-duty officer sustained injuries to his neck, hands, and legs during the struggle and remained conscious while being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.