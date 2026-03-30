Fan dies in fall at Mexico City stadium reopening

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China says it has right to retaliate against Mexico's tariff hikes
25-03-2026 16:53 HKT
Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy
17-03-2026 12:25 HKT
FIFA boss 'very reassured' about World Cup in Mexico despite violence
25-02-2026 17:56 HKT
Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
Mexico's Jalisco cautiously tries returning to normal after cartel violence
24-02-2026 19:48 HKT
Trump set to seize people's homes on Mexico border to build wall
24-02-2026 15:13 HKT
Romantic tryst led to Mexican cartel leader's capture, death
24-02-2026 11:47 HKT
In Mexico, at least 28 have died from measles outbreak that started 2025
13-02-2026 03:06 HKT
Seeking Mexico foothold, China's BYD and Geely bid to buy car plant
12-02-2026 19:30 HKT
'Come more often!' Mexico leader urges K-pop stars BTS on sold-out tour
27-01-2026 13:11 HKT