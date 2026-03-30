Protesters in Tokyo demand apology over embassy intrusion

Crowds gathered in Shinjuku for two consecutive days over the weekend to protest against the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following a recent security breach involving the Chinese embassy. The demonstrations were sparked by an incident where members of the Self-Defense Forces allegedly forced their way into the Chinese diplomatic mission in Japan.

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Participants expressed strong opposition to the cabinet's policy direction, particularly the ongoing push for constitutional reform. Video footage circulating online showed high emotions as protesters held placards and shouted slogans calling for the resignation of both Prime Minister Takaichi and the defense minister. Some individuals were heard shouting "China, sorry" in Japanese, reflecting deep public dissatisfaction over the diplomatic fallout.

The nature of the protest shifted significantly between Saturday and Sunday. While the first day consisted primarily of traditional chanting and marching, the second day took on a carnival-like atmosphere. Organizers set up sound systems and featured disc jockeys playing loud music, transforming the street rally into a high-energy event to draw more public attention to their demands for a government apology.

Government officials have yet to issue a formal response to the specific demands made during the Shinjuku rallies. The incident involving the Self-Defense Forces remains under investigation, as it has already strained regional diplomatic relations and intensified domestic debate over military conduct and oversight.