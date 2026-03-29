logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Surge in mainland high-speed rail tours as Hongkongers reroute Easter travel plans amid Middle East unrest

NEWS
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

With the Easter holiday approaching, local travel agencies are witnessing a surge in demand for mainland high-speed rail and Greater Bay Area tours. The spike comes as ongoing Middle East tensions and soaring fuel surcharges prompt many Hongkongers to reconsider long-haul travel, shifting their focus to destinations closer to home.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WWPKG executive director Yuen Chun-ning said the Middle East conflict has led to a noticeable decline in demand for long-haul trips. Instead, tours to the mainland have seen significant growth, with bookings for South Korea and Japan also rising by 10 to 20 percent compared to last year.

He noted that mainland routes, which do not carry fuel surcharges and coincide with the popular flower season, are attracting travelers to destinations such as East China, Beijing, Wuhan, Guilin, and Changsha.

Meanwhile, overseas long-haul air tours are facing major setbacks. Yuen said the company has canceled all Middle East tours and any Europe tours requiring transit through the region, leaving only direct flights to Europe as an option.

He said that bookings for tours to Europe have dropped by over 50 percent compared to last year. Since the start of the Middle East conflict, direct flight airfares to Europe have approximately doubled. While most Easter tour seats were reserved in advance, limiting price fluctuations for the current period, Yuen expects direct-flight Europe tour prices to climb by 10 to 20 percent for the summer holiday.

Prince Traveller director Andy Lam Ping-sing noted that a 20 percent increase in business for mainland high-speed rail tours compared with the same period last year, with routes to Guizhou proving particularly popular.

“All high-speed rail tours are fully booked, and train tickets are extremely hard to obtain. We are not launching any more tours for the time being,” Lam added. He added that high-speed rail tour prices have increased by about 5 percent, and did not rule out a further increase of up to 10 percent if additional train tickets become available.

Lam also reported a 20 percent rise in coach tours to the Greater Bay Area, driven by residents who shifted from overseas trips to destinations like Jiangmen and Foshan. With coach tours remaining a niche option, the company has opted to keep fares unchanged to draw more customers.

He noted that overall demand for air tours has dropped by about 20 percent, with rising fuel surcharges and regional instability to blame. South Korea and Australia have emerged as the main overseas destinations, while demand for Japan tours remains steady.

Ying Ho Travel Services deputy director Chan Kar-keung reported that overall Easter business is up by more than 20 percent compared to last year, attributing the boost to the longer five-day holiday and the appeal of the spring flower season on the mainland.

Besides short trips within Guangdong, neighboring provinces such as Hubei, Jiangxi, and Guangxi have also become popular. Related tour prices have remained similar to last year, given stable rail fares, Chan said.

He noted that many customers have reluctantly canceled trips to Europe because of safety concerns and flight disruptions. Visitor numbers for Japan and South Korea remain steady, but air tour prices have generally risen by 10 to 20 percent and are expected to go up further depending on fuel costs.

EasterHigh-Speed Railtourtravel

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Trip.com
Trip.com annual profit surges 95pc to 33.3b yuan
INNOVATION
26-02-2026 12:17 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus
CHINA
21-02-2026 11:01 HKT
Ali Larijani, center, secretary of Iran&#x27;s Supreme National Security Council, gestures as Hezbollah supporters throw rice to welcome him outside Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
Top Iran security official to travel to Oman, site of talks with US, likely with nuclear message
WORLD
10-02-2026 16:37 HKT
People check the flight tracker screens at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer
Winter storm snarls US travel, forces mass flight cancellations
WORLD
27-01-2026 09:19 HKT
China's Foreign Ministry warns nationals against traveling to Japan during CNY holiday
CHINA
26-01-2026 17:46 HKT
CTG Duty Free
CTG Duty Free to buy DFS’s Greater China travel retail biz from LVMH for US$400m
FINANCE
20-01-2026 11:18 HKT
File Photo
Thanksgiving air travel plans cut by US government shutdown
WORLD
25-11-2025 20:10 HKT
Hong Kong travel agency urges caution after bear attacks in Japan
NEWS
10-11-2025 18:47 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP A view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2025.
US facing travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
WORLD
07-11-2025 13:33 HKT
The air traffic control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport is seen in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 9, 2025. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo
Flight delays soar past 5,600 as government shutdown hits Day 27
WORLD
28-10-2025 10:55 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
(File photo)
KMB suspends driver following navigation error and unusual exchange with passengers
NEWS
28-03-2026 19:03 HKT
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Hong Kongers share their top money-saving secrets
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-03-2026 16:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.