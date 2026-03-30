logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Finland reports territorial violation by drones, at least one from Ukraine

WORLD
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Finland reported on Sunday a suspected territorial violation by unmanned aerial vehicles in the southeast of the country, which the Finnish prime minister said was likely linked to Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nearby countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said last week thatseveral Ukrainian drones had crashed on their territory after going astray during attacks on Russian oil export facilities on the Baltic Sea coast.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and export routes over recent weeks in an attempt to weaken Russia's war economy and as peace talks, brokered by Washington, have stalled.

Major General Timo Herranen attends a press conference in Kouvola, Finland. Reuters
Major General Timo Herranen attends a press conference in Kouvola, Finland. Reuters

UKRAINIAN AN196 DRONE

On Sunday morning, several small, slow-moving objects flying at low altitude were detected over a maritime area and in southeastern Finland, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the stray drones seemed to be linked to Ukraine's attacks on Russian targets in Finland's vicinity.

"Russia has extremely strong electronic jamming capabilities, which could explain why these drones are drifting into Finnish airspace, something that is a very serious issue," Orpo told Finland's public broadcaster Yle.

Finland sent its F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to recognise flying objects that approached its territorial waters, one of which was identified as a Ukrainian AN196 drone, the Finnish Air Force said.

"The pilot did not open fire in order to avoid collateral damage," it said in a statement, adding the drone fell to the ground north of the town of Kouvola in eastern Finland. Another drone hit the ground in the same region, it said.

Ukraine has hit all three major oil ports in western Russia this month: ⁠Novorossiysk on the Black Sea and Primorsk and ​Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea in Finland's vicinity.

Reuters

dronesFinlandUkraine

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
G7 allies meet against backdrop of wars in Ukraine and Iran, with unpredictable US
WORLD
26-03-2026 13:46 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
US links security guarantees to Ukraine giving up Donbas, Zelenskiy says
WORLD
26-03-2026 09:22 HKT
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth leaves following a meeting with members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US detects drones over base where Rubio, Hegseth live, Washington Post reports
WORLD
19-03-2026 15:26 HKT
A plane takes off from Rafik Hariri Airport, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
As war spreads, airline pilots contend with drones, missiles - and stress
WORLD
07-03-2026 15:50 HKT
A resident stands at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Nina Liashonok/File Photo
Top European spies sceptical US will clinch Ukraine peace deal this year
WORLD
19-02-2026 16:06 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea says civilians sent drones to North Korea four times, harming ties
WORLD
18-02-2026 21:18 HKT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to U.S. President Donald Trump, after Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to help Ukraine "succeed", during a press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Trump exerting undue pressure on him
WORLD
18-02-2026 10:28 HKT
An employee and a visitor walk past Mercedes-Benz cars at a Panavto dealership in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
Foreign cars flow to Russia through China, skirting Ukraine war sanctions
CHINA
17-02-2026 14:52 HKT
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Land in focus at Geneva peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
WORLD
17-02-2026 12:34 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS
Separate talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia set for Tuesday in Geneva, source says
WORLD
14-02-2026 12:47 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.