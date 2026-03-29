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NEWS

MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line

NEWS
33 mins ago
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The MTR Corporation marked a significant milestone on Sunday morning as its first Q-train officially entered service under the new signaling system on the Tsuen Wan Line. The debut attracted a crowd of more than 100 train enthusiasts to Tsuen Wan Station, eager to witness the historic departure.

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The new Q-train departed the station at 10.57am en route to Central, with MTR officials reporting that operations on the inaugural day proceeded smoothly.

Equipped with a Train Performance and Health Monitoring System, the train works with the new signalling system to collect real-time smart data for monitoring train operations and signaling performance. 

According to MTR, these upgrades are expected to enhance long-term operational reliability and maintenance efficiency. The corporation emphasized its ongoing commitment to upgrading railway assets, noting that the urban line train replacement project represents its largest-ever investment in rolling stock.

Q-trains have already been gradually rolled out on the Kwun Tong and Island lines in recent years. The company plans to continue phasing out first-generation trains on urban lines in stages.

MTRQ-train

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