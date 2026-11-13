logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hongkong Land tops US$4.2 bln recycling target, expands buyback to US$100 mln

FINANCE
7 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Hongkong Land.
Hongkong Land.

Hongkong Land announced on Friday that its 2027 capital recycling target has exceeded US$4.2 billion (HK$32.76 billion) ahead of schedule and will expand its buyback program by a further US$100 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The expanded share buyback will increase the total amount allocated to share buybacks since October 2024 to US$750 million, of which US$508.5 million has been invested to date.

The share buyback program period will also be extended through to 31 December 2027.

The company’s Strategic Vision 2035 stated that it targeted to recycle at least US$4 billion by the end of 2027. Under the plan, it set a target to recycle up to US$10 billion of capital by 2035 to fund growth in its ultra-premium commercial property portfolios and enhance shareholder returns, with a greater proportion to be realized in the short to medium term.

Hongkong Land’s core strategy is to simplify its prime properties investment portfolio and concentrate on its anchor markets of Hong Kong, Singapore and the Chinese mainland. 

In 2026, Hongkong Land signed agreements to realize approximately US$500 million from the disposal of selected Southeast Asia interests, covering investments in Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand. The sale of its 49 percent interest in the development of the former British Embassy site in Bangkok accounts for the majority of the capital recycled during this period. 

Each transaction was concluded at market value and at, or around, the company’s carrying value. Completion remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“The transactions announced today mark an important milestone as we have exceeded our minimum US$4 billion capital recycling target more than one year ahead of schedule,” said Michael T. Smith, group chief executive of Hongkong Land.

“These transactions also enable us to increase and extend our share buyback program, underscoring our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and delivering long-term value for shareholders,” Smith said.

 

Hongkong Landrecylingshare buybackStrategic Vision 2035

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
Chinese banks have applied for 200 billion yuan loan quota to fund share purchases 
FINANCE
04-11-2026 19:58 HKT
Westbund Central in Shanghai
Climate resilient design can cut expected flood losses by 88pc: study
PROPERTY
24-10-2026 11:03 HKT
Central gets a Halloween makeover with 15 days of parties and family fun
LEISURE
07-10-2026 09:20 HKT
HSBC completes US$1 billion share buyback program
FINANCE
29-09-2026 11:17 HKT
Hongkong Land eyes entering Japan's property market with billion-dollar deals: Bloomberg
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 11:49 HKT
HSBC.
HSBC expected to post a 50pc growth in Q2 pre-tax profit
FINANCE
02-08-2026 19:18 HKT
Hongkong Land's office and retail space includes the Landmark, above, Alexandra House and Exchange Square's towers. 2006/04/15 The Standard A03 (Pix By : Peter Ng)
Wharf Real Estate Investment to sell Singapore's Wheelock Place to Hongkong Land for S$1.11b
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:37 HKT
From left: Gaurav Bagga, CFO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia; Judy Hsu; Benjamin Hung; Mary Huen Wai-yi, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia
Standard Chartered signals more dividends in H2 despite MidEast risks and China controls
FINANCE
29-07-2026 19:19 HKT
he Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
Standard Chartered's H1 2026 pretax profit up 9pc, announces US$1 bln share buyback
FINANCE
29-07-2026 15:21 HKT
This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows the Hong Kong skyline and Victoria Harbour, as seen from Kowloon. AFP
Citi sees 13-18pc development margin recovery by 1H26, led by Swire and SHKP
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 22:11 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.