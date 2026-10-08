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INNOVATION

Manus raises more than US$500 million after Meta exit

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A screenshot of the Manus app.
A screenshot of the Manus app.

Butterfly Effect, the parent company of AI startup Manus, said on Thursday it completed a funding round of more than US$500 million as the firm resumed independent operations after unwinding Meta's US$2 billion-plus acquisition.

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The round was co-led by Boyu Capital and IDG Capital, with existing investors Tencent (0700), Sequoia China and ZhenFund also participating.

Here are some details:

  • Manus develops general-purpose AI agents that can autonomously carry out tasks such as research and automation with minimal human input.
  • In April, Beijing ordered Meta to unwind its acquisition of Manus amid tightening scrutiny of US investment in Chinese startups developing advanced AI technologies.
  • Manus said in August it would resume operating as an independent company and delete some user data as part of its separation from Meta.
  • The Information reported in June that Manus' annualised revenue run rate had surged to about US$500 million, up from US$100 million when Meta acquired it, and that the firm was considering a joint-venture structure incorporated in China, paving the way for a Hong Kong listing.

Reuters

 

ManusAIMetafunding

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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