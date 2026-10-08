Manus raises more than US$500 million after Meta exit

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Butterfly Effect, the parent company of AI startup Manus, said on Thursday it completed a funding round of more than US$500 million as the firm resumed independent operations after unwinding Meta's US$2 billion-plus acquisition.
The round was co-led by Boyu Capital and IDG Capital, with existing investors Tencent (0700), Sequoia China and ZhenFund also participating.
Here are some details:
Reuters