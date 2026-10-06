South Korea plans to develop US$3.5 billion frontier AI model starting next year

South Korea plans to launch a 4.7 trillion won (US$3.5 billion) program to develop a frontier AI model from March 2027, the science ministry said, as Seoul seeks to compete in the race to build cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

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The Ministry of Science and ICT plans to select a lead developer through a competitive tender after parliament approves the 2027 budget in December, with the winner potentially chosen as early as February, it said.

The government plans to combine state equity investment with private funding and concentrate computing chips, data and talent on the project, which aims to develop a model with leading performance.

The ministry said the initiative would be separate from its home-grown foundation model programme, which will continue and select two final teams in a third-stage review in February 2027.

Participation will be open to various entities including single companies, consortiums or special-purpose vehicles, it said, adding it aimed to allow startups, firms, universities and researchers to play leading roles.

Reuters



