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INNOVATION

South Korea plans to develop US$3.5 billion frontier AI model starting next year

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

South Korea plans to launch a 4.7 trillion won (US$3.5 billion) program to develop a frontier AI model from March 2027, the science ministry said, as Seoul seeks to compete in the race to build cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

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Here are some details: 

  • The Ministry of Science and ICT plans to select a lead developer through a competitive tender after parliament approves the 2027 budget in December, with the winner potentially chosen as early as February, it said.
  • The government plans to combine state equity investment with private funding and concentrate computing chips, data and talent on the project, which aims to develop a model with leading performance.
  • The ministry said the initiative would be separate from its home-grown foundation model programme, which will continue and select two final teams in a third-stage review in February 2027.
  • Participation will be open to various entities including single companies, consortiums or special-purpose vehicles, it said, adding it aimed to allow startups, firms, universities and researchers to play leading roles.

Reuters


 

South KoreaAImodelfrontier

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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