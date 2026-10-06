South Korea plans to develop US$3.5 billion frontier AI model starting next year

South Korea plans to launch a 4.7 trillion won (US$3.5 billion) program to develop a frontier AI model from March 2027, the science ministry said, as Seoul seeks to compete in the race to build cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Here are some details:
- The Ministry of Science and ICT plans to select a lead developer through a competitive tender after parliament approves the 2027 budget in December, with the winner potentially chosen as early as February, it said.
- The government plans to combine state equity investment with private funding and concentrate computing chips, data and talent on the project, which aims to develop a model with leading performance.
- The ministry said the initiative would be separate from its home-grown foundation model programme, which will continue and select two final teams in a third-stage review in February 2027.
- Participation will be open to various entities including single companies, consortiums or special-purpose vehicles, it said, adding it aimed to allow startups, firms, universities and researchers to play leading roles.
Reuters