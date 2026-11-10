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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Lyle Hewitson to leave Hong Kong racing and return to South Africa

HONG KONG RACING
27 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Lyle Hewitson returns victorious with Highland Rahy at Happy Valley. HKJC
Lyle Hewitson returns victorious with Highland Rahy at Happy Valley. HKJC

Three-time South African champion jockey Lyle Hewitson will return home for personal reasons next month after the Hong Kong Jockey Club approved his request to withdraw his riding license from December 24.

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The Club confirmed the decision on Tuesday morning, saying the 29-year-old had applied to surrender his license "on the grounds of returning to South Africa for personal reasons."

Hewitson first arrived in Hong Kong in 2019 before returning in November 2021 following further success in South Africa and Japan.

He enjoyed his best Hong Kong season in 2022/23 when he rode 50 winners, passing the 100-win milestone during the following campaign. His career tally in Hong Kong now stands at 177 victories.

The Francis Lui-trained Speed Dragon, with Lyle Hewitson aboard, wins the HK$4.2 million G3 January Cup Handicap (1800m) at Happy Valley. HKJC
The Francis Lui-trained Speed Dragon, with Lyle Hewitson aboard, wins the HK$4.2 million G3 January Cup Handicap (1800m) at Happy Valley. HKJC

Hewitson's 2024/25 season ended prematurely when he fractured his wrist and ankle in a nasty fall at Happy Valley in June last year after Seasons Wit broke down during a race.

He returned for the following season and recorded his first Hong Kong Group race victory in January this year, guiding Speed Dragon from last to win the Group 3 January Cup at Happy Valley.

Hewitson also enjoyed Group 1 success back in South Africa during the Hong Kong off-season in July, winning the Champion Stakes aboard Erik Dubois at Greyville.

Winners have been harder to come by in Hong Kong more recently, however, and after finishing last season with 27 victories from 478 rides, Hewitson has managed just one from 89 this term through Sunday's Sha Tin meeting.

 

lyle hewitson sha tin hkjc hong kong racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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