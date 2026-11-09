logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

10-point rise for Pejibaye after big win

HONG KONG RACING
35 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Pejibaye streets his rivals first-up. Sing Tao
Pejibaye streets his rivals first-up. Sing Tao

Caspar Fownes is never shy about cheering home a winner, his cries of "Come on, boy!" down the straight usually followed by whistles when the job is done.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sunday was no different as Pejibaye, once considered for retirement, led throughout to win by 4½ lengths in class-record time on Sha Tin's all-weather track.

Fownes was in fine form afterwards, thanking the Jockey Club vets for removing bone fragments from both of Pejibaye's knees during the summer.

"We always felt this horse had ability. That's why, when the owner was thinking, 'Should I retire him?', I said, 'No, don't retire him. Let's do the surgery.'"

He also slipped in a deadpan request to the handicappers.

"So hopefully now we go to Class 3 with a five-pound penalty, and hopefully he'll be very strong next time in Class 3 as well."

Fownes finished by thanking everyone involved, himself included. His five-pound joke appeared to go over some reporters' heads, however, and was subsequently used out of context by the Jockey Club's press team. And Monday’s ratings reassessment confirmed what Fownes knew all along, as Pejibaye was handed a 10-point rise.

 

caspar fownes pejibaye sha tin hong kong racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Speed Dragon ridden by Jerry Chau wins the Group 3 Sa Sa Laides' Purse at Sha Tin.
Jerry Chau savors the moment after Ladies' Purse win
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Beauty Award breaks though for a memorable maiden win for the Kwok family. Sing Tao
A family day for the Kwoks, and a quiet tribute to Sasa
HONG KONG RACING
08-11-2026 21:59 HKT
Hot Delight surges to victory with 128 pounds in Class 3. Sing Tao
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, November 8
HONG KONG RACING
05-11-2026 13:35 HKT
Hot Delight (left) and Mr Incredible (right) line up for an epic head-to-head clash at Sha Tin on Sunday. (HKJC)
Hot Delight and Mr Incredible meet in early Classic Series showdown
HONG KONG RACING
05-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Packing Smart trials on Sha Tin's all-weather track. Sing Tao
Packing Smart offers Hayes chance to end Happy Valley debutant drought
HONG KONG RACING
03-11-2026 22:48 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, November 11
HONG KONG RACING
8 hours ago
Celestial Strider wins on the four-day back up. Sing Tao
RACEDAY REVIEW: Celestial Strider backs up in style as Young Archer strikes
HONG KONG RACING
08-11-2026 21:54 HKT
Sa Sa Ladies' Purse racing action. HKJC
RACEDAY FOCUS: Who wants to be favorite in the Sa Sa Ladies' Purse?
HONG KONG RACING
07-11-2026 19:51 HKT
Saffie Osborne / Sha Tin // 2026 /// Photo by Idol Horse
Globetrotter Saffie Osborne lands in Hong Kong a fan at heart
HONG KONG RACING
06-11-2026 11:09 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: No poster horse for Mile and Cup, and that may be the best news of all
HONG KONG RACING
06-11-2026 11:03 HKT
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
8 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
11 hours ago
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
08-11-2026 19:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.