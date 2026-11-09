Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, November 11

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, November 11.

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Race Meeting: 11/11/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "B" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – TSEUK LUK HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#5 Lovely Miles is on the quick back-up after enduring a poor trip last week under an apprentice, and the switch to a senior rider is a positive. He gets the chance to reproduce the fast-finishing fourth he posted at the bottom of Class 4 two starts ago. #3 Apolar Fighter is having his second run in Class 5 and ticks plenty of boxes returning to Happy Valley and reuniting with Jerry Chau, who has partnered him to both career wins. Barrier 11 is the obvious hurdle. #11 Only U gets another look after a luckless eighth at Sha Tin, where he was held up for much of the straight as a short-priced favorite. #6 Fortune Kingo has been consistent in all three runs since switching to Douglas Whyte this season, and while he has the widest draw to overcome, Zac Purton rides.

Race 2 – NG FONG HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#2 Majestic Delight drops back into Class 5, where his best form has come, and reuniting with Jerry Chau only strengthens his case. The move from barrier 10 into gate 4 is another positive, while his quiet lead-in trial suggests he is ready to run well. #4 Lakeshore Hero is another Zac Purton mount drawn wide, but there is plenty of speed on paper and that should give him the chance to settle back and make his presence felt late. #12 Chill Master was well backed into favoritism last start and finished a closing fifth after a slow start and traffic at the top of the straight cost him. #10 Always Fluke does not win out of turn, with just one victory from 27 starts, but he is rarely beaten far and comes off a third. Barrier 3 should give him a sweet run and every chance to reproduce that effort.

Race 3 – TAI YAU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Lucky McQueen draws slightly better in barrier 9 after gates 12 and 10 in his past two starts, where he was ridden back and finished strongly. With little speed on paper, they may be able to adopt more positive tactics and bring him closer to the action. #11 Master Phoenix is only a one-time winner from 17 starts, but gets a good chance to add another after dashing late into second behind Virtus Glory first-up. That was his first run since June, when he finished third to Absolute Heart, and barrier 3 gives him every chance to build on the return. #7 California Bay should get a much better trip from barrier 5 after drawing barrier 10 on the all-weather last time, where he still ran on well into fourth from near the rear. #8 Iron Security switches from Britney Wong to Jerry Chau after a luckless ninth last start, which catches the eye, although barrier 11 gives Chau a tricky draw to overcome.

Race 4 – SZE MEI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Jumbo Steps is an improving type who looks well placed now that he has slid to the lower end of Class 4. His latest seventh was better than it reads after he suffered plenty of interference in the run. #1 Ace should again enjoy plenty of favors from barrier 2 after getting a smooth passage through a messy race last time, staying out of trouble and capitalizing for an easy win. #12 Aestheticism ran on well into fourth on stable debut for David Hall. He is a tricky horse to catch, but at the bottom of the weights he looks a strong each-way chance if he can stay in touch. #3 Golden Brilliant is much better suited second-up over 1,650m after appearing to need his first-up run over 1,200m, while barrier 3 gives Jimmy Orman a favorable map.

Race 5 – SZE MEI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Happy Promise was second last start and there was plenty of merit in the performance after he was shuffled back mid-race before peeling out and making a move around the field. That followed a wide trip first-up, so he is due a cleaner run, and barrier 1 can provide exactly that. #4 Golden Ace is an untapped four-year-old having just his fourth start for Caspar Fownes, and the step up in trip looks important after being run off his legs early over 1,000m and 1,200m before catching the eye late. #10 Fortune Star maps much better from barrier 3 than he did from gate 10 last time, when he finished strongly into third, and the good speed on paper should also play to his strengths. #11 Sure Joyful arrives off back-to-back thirds and is knocking on the door. Nichola Yuen should roll forward and give a good sight.

Race 6 – TAI YAU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Country Pride finally gets the barrier draw he has been crying out for. Since debuting from a good gate up the straight, he has drawn barrier 9 or wider in all four Happy Valley runs, including 10 days ago when he was used up early to lead before that work told late and he still held fifth, beaten only two lengths. #11 Winning Machine really came to hand late last season once dropping into Class 5, then finished third back in Class 4 before bleeding. He has trialed well twice for his return and barrier 1 gives him every chance to run a race first-up. #4 Cloud Nine has had plenty of chances to win, placing five times from 10 starts, and again should have few excuses with Zac Purton staying aboard. #5 Flow Rider produced a nice third on debut after being given a quiet ride from a wide draw. He was still green but clearly showed enough ability to suggest there is more to come.

Race 7 – SAM CHUK HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 Aurora Patch looks set for a much better run than last start, when barrier 11 worked against him over this track and trip yet he still finished a close sixth. This is a highly competitive race, but from an inside draw he profiles as a solid each-way chance. #11 Daryl Flash has been well fancied by the market this season and may start at a bigger price today, but his chance remains strong after getting too far back last time. Saffie Osborne needs to have him closer to the action earlier. #3 Mighty Commander should appreciate barrier 1 after wide draws in both runs this campaign, while a recent trial win suggests he arrives in good order. #1 Swift Ascend is likely to settle back from barrier 10, but with any early luck he can still finish strongly under Zac Purton after a fast-finishing second to the progressive Megastar Heart first-up.

Race 8 – FUNG MO HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1800m | HKD $2,050,000

#12 Hymnbook finally lands barrier 1 after drawing no lower than gate 10 in his past five starts, while his three runs this season since joining Caspar Fownes have all been sound. At the foot of the weights in Class 3, despite already being eligible for Class 4, he gets an ideal set-up to make it count and break through. #2 Fivefortwo gets his chance to turn the tables on a few of these, with barrier 4 likely to give him a much cleaner run than last time when he never saw daylight soon enough yet still finished a close fourth. #1 Pope Cody is in fine form this season with a win and a third from three starts, while his other run was a fast-finishing fourth when luck deserted him. He now looks ready for another crack at 1,800m. #3 China Win loves the track and trip and maps for every chance to make it back-to-back wins, having already recorded two wins and two seconds from seven starts here.

Race 9 – LUNG CHEUNG HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

22:50 | 1650m | HKD $3,120,000

#5 Bravefield has four-year-old Classic Series ambitions and is third-up in Hong Kong, trending the right way after taking a good step forward second-up over the mile at Sha Tin, where he made up strong late ground against the race shape into fifth. #8 Mighty Masts is interesting on his first look at Happy Valley after bringing strong Sha Tin form. He is second-up after a fast-finishing sixth from barrier 12 behind Baby Sakura, beaten only two lengths. #11 Regal Gem should appreciate the switch back to Happy Valley as well as the move into barrier 1 after failing to show much from a wide draw at Sha Tin last time. #4 Definitive goes well at the track and trip and looks set to map favorably on pace from barrier 4.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 5, 3, 11, 6

Race 2: 2, 4, 12, 10

Race 3: 2, 11, 7, 8

Race 4: 9, 1, 12, 3

Race 5: 12, 4, 10, 11

Race 6: 7, 11, 4, 5

Race 7: 2, 11, 3, 1

Race 8: 12, 2, 1, 3

Race 9: 5, 8, 11, 4

Jackpot information for 11 November, Wednesday Meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$200,000 will be carried forward to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.