logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Yuen leads the way as locals dominate at Sha Tin

HONG KONG RACING
50 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
NIchola Yuen celebrates a treble at Sha Tin's all-weather meeting on Wednesday night. HKJC
NIchola Yuen celebrates a treble at Sha Tin's all-weather meeting on Wednesday night. HKJC

Hong Kong's homegrown jockeys won eight of the nine races at Sha Tin on Wednesday night as apprentice Nichola Yuen's treble tightened her grip on second place in the jockeys' championship.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yuen won on Macanese Master, Yoda's Choice and Giant Leap for the second treble of her Hong Kong career and now has 16 wins from 91 rides this season.

"I'm very happy with all the opportunities I'm getting," she said. "I'm getting good rides and good support from a lot of trainers.”

Yuen offered special mention to her allocated trainer Ricky Yiu Poon-fai for whom six of her winners have been for, including the short head win by Giant Leap. 

“He teaches me a lot and hopefully we can have more wins," she said.

Homegrown riders now hold four of the top five places in the standings. Jerry Chau Chun-lok rode a double to sit third on 14 wins, ahead of Vincent Ho Chak-yiu on 12 and Derek Leung Ka-chun on 11, who won on Happy Universe to give Jimmy Ting Koon-ho his first winner of the season.

Keith Yeung Ming-lun won on 66-1 shot Speedy Trident and Britney Wong Po-ni on Happydearhappydeer. Brenton Avdulla on Bustling City was the only overseas jockey to win.

Nine-time champion Zac Purton missed the meeting through suspension but still leads the championship on 26 wins, 10 clear of Yuen.

Yuen, who now claims seven pounds, rode winners for three trainers: Yiu, Me Tsui and Pierre Ng.

Ng's win with Yoda's Choice, resuming from knee surgery, put him two clear of Caspar Fownes in the trainers' championship.

"He had two trials going into this race and we thought he wouldn't be 100 percent yet, but he was still fresh enough to hit the line first," Ng said.

 

nichola yuen ricky yiu pierre ng jerry chau derek leung me tsui vincent ho jimmy ting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Britney Wong, center, ends her winless start of the season aboard Happydearhappydeer for trainer Tony Cruz, right.
Britney Wong ends "forever" wait for first winner of season
HONG KONG RACING
12 hours ago
Ryan Moore (top left) will be joined by (clockwise) James McDonald, Joao Moreira, Christophe Lemaire, Saffie Osborne, Zac Purton, Mickael Barzalona, Rachel King, William Buick and Dylan Browne McMonagle at the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) on December 9 at Happy Valley.
Moore, McDonald and Moreira Headline All-Star Line-Up for LONGINES International Jockeys Challenge
HONG KONG RACING
21 hours ago
Sha Tin all-weather action. HKJC
Dirt Kings: Newnham rises as Lor's dominance fades
HONG KONG RACING
28-10-2026 08:18 HKT
Karis Teetan. HKJC
RACEDAY FOCUS: Teetan steps up on the dirt as trends come into play
HONG KONG RACING
28-10-2026 08:13 HKT
All-weather racing action at Sha Tin. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, October 28
HONG KONG RACING
26-10-2026 17:52 HKT
Megastar Heart goes back-to-back at Sha Tin. Sing Tao
Panasonic Cup next for Megastar Heart after Sha Tin double
HONG KONG RACING
26-10-2026 08:43 HKT
Raging Blizzard gets up in the shadows of the post in the Group Two Premier Bowl Handicap. Sing Tao
After seven defeats to Ka Ying Rising, Raging Blizzard finally gets his turn
HONG KONG RACING
25-10-2026 21:00 HKT
Ka Ying Attack goes three from three as he staves off a Yee Cheong Bright in the finish. Sing Tao
RACEDAY REVIEW: Hall keeps rolling as Fownes backs Wong and Speedy Power delivers
HONG KONG RACING
25-10-2026 20:55 HKT
James Cummings. Idol Horse
RACEDAY FOCUS: Market watch - will punters back Cummings' first-starters again?
HONG KONG RACING
24-10-2026 08:33 HKT
Premier Bowl racing action, Sha Tin. HKJC
Sprint Shadow
HONG KONG RACING
24-10-2026 08:24 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
15 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-10-2026 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.