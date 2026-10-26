Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, October 28

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Wednesday, October 28.

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Race Meeting: 28/10/2026 Sha Tin - AWT

Race 1 – WA MEI SHAN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:45 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#8 Happydearhappydeer was well backed into favoritism first-up but blew the start and settled back before charging late to miss Double Bingo by only a neck. Barrier 1 gives him another favorable set-up and he gets every chance to go one better. #2 Team Happy arrives in career-best form for Michael Chang after winning his past two starts comfortably. There is little speed on paper, so he should again land in a favorable position on pace with every chance. #6 Happy Action has turned in two encouraging runs since joining Mark Newnham and the step up in trip third-up looks an important positive. #3 Hailtothevictors has a good record at the track and distance, while the booking of Jerry Chau for David Eustace adds to the appeal.

Race 2 – WA MEI SHAN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:15 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#11 Winning Diamond has been progressing well since joining David Eustace this season and arrives off his best run yet, a second over 1,650m at Happy Valley. This is his first look at the all-weather under race conditions, but as a son of Deep Field he should relish the surface, while the low draw gives Karis Teetan every chance to secure the right run. #9 Oriental Surprise should roll forward under Nichola Yuen in a race lacking obvious speed and can give a good sight. #10 Mazing Grace produced a fast-finishing fifth on his first all-weather start despite an awkward and imperfect trip. Barrier 2 gives Richard Kingscote a better chance to map him more efficiently. #3 He Was Me brings some of the most consistent form into the race, placing third first-up after ending last season with two wins and a third from five starts.

Race 3 – TSIM MEI FUNG HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:45 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#11 Colourful Winner was very well backed second-up but raced wide throughout in a strongly run race while sitting close to the speed, yet still stuck on gallantly for fifth. It was a solid effort under the circumstances and he gets another look. #5 Daily Trophy needs some luck from barrier 10 but ticks plenty of boxes third-up after two good runs at the track and trip. Any luck in transit should see him right in the finish. #7 Conrad The Great put the writing on the wall again last start when beaten only a head into second in a race of this nature, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to go one better. #1 Robot Knight was plain first-up but has again trialed well between runs, which is not unusual for him. He should be able to race on pace without much pressure and gets the chance to bounce back.

Race 4 – TIU YUE YUNG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:15 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Firefoot lost the race on protest last start and was demoted to second, but gets a prime chance to bounce back from barrier 1. He should enjoy the gun run just off the speed, much like he did when winning a race of this nature five starts ago from the same draw. #5 Yoda’s Choice is the likely leader under Nichola Yuen and, if left alone in front, will prove hard to peg back, but being first-up is his query. #1 Turin Mascot drops into Class 4 for the first time and looks very well placed in the grade, while barrier 2 gives him every chance to map as a leading contender. #11 Bull Attitude rises to 1,800m for the first time, but he has always been an honest all-weather performer over 1,650m and his latest fourth carried plenty of merit after he was held up late.

Race 5 – SHEK UK SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Raging Warrior made a promising debut when third over the track and trip from a wide draw, and he has since trialed impressively. He looks ready to get on the board for the in-form David Hall stable. #5 Leading Dragon should find the front and, much like several races on the card, appears likely to get there without much pressure. Reuniting with winning jockey Andrea Atzeni adds further appeal. #3 Central Bank had plenty go wrong when seventh last time and looked to have more to offer, so he is worth another chance. #8 Good Luck Happy has been disappointing not to win already, but three placings from seven starts show he is close. He has trialed nicely since his first-up run, and barrier 3 should allow the Tony Cruz-trained runner to settle right up on the speed.

Race 6 – TIN HA SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:15 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Joltin looks ready to win after a fast-finishing fifth last start from an outside draw, when he was eased back to second last before charging late and missing by only half a length. Barrier 4 gives him a much better map today. #5 Night Purosangue went too hard in front last start and faded to ninth. Andrea Atzeni takes over from barrier 1, and a more measured ride should see him give a much better account second-up. #9 Perfect Team is well down in the ratings now and his first-up eighth suggested he is coming back to form, making plenty of ground from a wide draw and not finishing far away. #3 Happy Tercentenary ran well on stable debut for James Cummings, coming from near last to finish sixth from barrier 1 over 1,400m at Sha Tin. He now switches to the all-weather, where he is one from one pre-import, but barrier 12 gives him another tricky draw to overcome.

Race 7 – SHEK UK SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Wolf Coming simply had no luck second-up, badly held up in the straight behind a wall of horses and never getting a clear crack. Jerry Chau takes over now and he gets the chance to atone. #1 Honest Witness comes off a solid fourth at Sha Tin nine days ago, when he led at a strong tempo and stuck on gamely to finish a little over two lengths behind Grand Eagle in a strong Class 3 race. Dropping back into Class 4 helps. #4 Giant Leap was narrowly denied by a head last start and should get a better trip today from a middle draw. #2 Mega Captain gets another look after a fair first-up fourth when chasing back-to-back wins over the track and distance. He should improve for that run second-up.

Race 8 – HEBE HILL HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 Blazing Wind switches back to the all-weather, where he is much better placed than on turf after finishing 11th first-up. His lead-in dirt trial suggested he is in good order, and a much better run is expected. #4 Bustling City has shown the potential to develop into a serious all-weather horse and gets the chance to atone after going under as a short-priced favorite last start when chasing a hat-trick of track-and-distance wins. Barrier 1 should see him ping the gates and map well, although he may not get things entirely his own way in front. #3 Lucy In The Sky has been in good form all season with a win and two thirds, and the switch from Britney Wong to Jerry Chau is notable. From barrier 3, he should have plenty of options in the run. #10 Zhuang Yuan Glory looks a likely second-up improver for James Cummings as the blinkers go back on after wearing them pre-import.

Race 9 – PYRAMID HILL HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:50 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#3 Lucky Sam Gor gets his first look at the all-weather under race conditions and catches the eye on the quick back-up for Mark Newnham after a fast-finishing fifth at Happy Valley last week, where he settled well back from barrier 10. #6 Dragon Air Force arrives off a luckless third over the track and distance when plenty went against him in the run. Barrier 3 gives Matthew Chadwick a much cleaner set-up today and he gets a good chance to atone. #11 Nezha has shown a clear liking for the all-weather with a win and a last-start second, which came first-up this season, and he continues the strong early-season form of David Hall’s runners. #1 Top Dragon also tackles the all-weather for the first time, but he has trialed well on the surface and barrier 1 gives him every chance to measure up second-up.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 8, 2, 6, 3

Race 2: 11, 9, 10, 3

Race 3: 11, 5, 7, 1

Race 4: 6, 5, 1, 11

Race 5: 6, 5, 3, 8

Race 6: 10, 5, 9, 3

Race 7: 3, 1, 4, 2

Race 8: 2, 4, 3, 10

Race 9: 3, 6, 11, 1

Jackpot information for 28 October, Wednesday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$200,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the fourth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.