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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Thursday, October 1

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Thursday, October 1.

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Race Meeting: 01/10/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – NANNING HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)
13:00 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#5 Good Fortune appears to have come through his maiden win in excellent order, judging by a subsequent trial where he won his heat by a margin and in good time relative to the day. It genuinely feels like the penny has dropped, and he can go on with it. #1 Sunny Q has the class to win this, but the map is the concern if he settles too far back. He was beaten as favorite behind Good Fortune last start yet still did plenty of good work late into sixth. #3 Flash Star has been done no favors by the draw in recent runs, but he showed more positive tactics in a recent trial and a better gate gives him the chance to race that way today. #6 Noble Fans has trialed impressively since his first-up run and Purton taking over is a clear positive, although barrier 13 leaves him with work to do.

Race 2 – SHENYANG HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)
13:30 | 1600m | HKD $875,000

#9 All Are Mine gets every chance to convert third-up after two encouraging efforts, with the inside draw giving him the right run. The Crawford yard is still chasing its first win of the season, but the runners have been performing well and this horse looks to be arriving in good order. #1 Amazing Duck should not have to work nearly as hard early from a better draw than last time, and Purton sticking with him is another positive. #10 Fortune Kingo ran a slashing second on stable debut for Douglas Whyte and looks close to a win. Jerry Chau has barrier 12 to navigate, but the long run to the bend gives him time to find a position. #5 The Concentration had a poor trip from barrier 12 last start, and barrier 4 should give him a much cleaner run today.

Race 3 – THE NATIONAL DAY CUP (HANDICAP)

CUP G3 C1
14:00 | 1000m | HKD $4,200,000

#4 Colourful King loves this track and trip, with two wins and as many seconds from five attempts, and at the weights he looks the one to beat. Barrier 7 puts him in the right part of the track and gives him every chance to prove hard to hold out. #2 Crimson Flash goes very well fresh and signed off last season as a sprinter in fine form with four wins. He has trialed very well for his return and looks the testing material. #7 Magic Control has placed twice in this race before and resumed with an encouraging third to Ka Ying Rising, but 1,000m suits him better than 1,200m. #1 Raging Blizzard has all the weight to carry, but he possesses a sharp sprint when the race shape suits and was second in this race last season.

Race 4 – CHENGDU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
14:35 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Solid Car has been threatening to win and comes into this off another run with plenty of merit, having covered ground from barrier 11 before placing third. Barrier 4 is a major map upgrade and he looks ready to convert. #10 Voyage Boss will get every chance from barrier 1, just as he did when last seen finishing third as favorite in a race of this nature, beaten only a neck. #11 Alabama Song is not an easy horse to catch, but his return trial was quiet and encouraging, and this is not a strong race. At his best, he is right in the mix. #6 Prestige Come gets blinkers for the first time, and his trial in the headgear showed enough improvement to make him worth a look at just his third start.

Race 5 – HANGZHOU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
15:05 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Jedi Spurs is a serious horse in the making after creating a huge impression with a wide-margin debut win in Griffin company, backed up by a quick time for the level. He was rolled at very short odds second-up but had an excuse after pulling up with mucus on a rain-affected track, and he looks well placed to bounce straight back. #3 Ka Ying Lightning also made an immediate impression with a strong debut win at this track and trip, and his return trials suggest he has come back in excellent order. He shapes as the main danger to Jedi Spurs. #6 Handsome Hero should have come on plenty from his debut fifth, when he was well backed but looked in need of the run. #2 Yee Cheong Glory had been settling back and running on from wide draws before showing improvement from barrier 3 when last seen. He is always a legitimate chance in Class 4.

Race 6 – JINAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
15:35 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Super Goldendragon won two from nine last season and placed twice more, and still gave the impression there were points in hand. Barrier 4 should ensure a favorable run on resumption and gives him every chance to pick up where he left off. #1 Victor Supreme will appreciate stepping up to 1,800m after needing his first-up run over the mile, when beaten close to five lengths into ninth. He is better than that and can improve. #13 Star Brose finished second to Super Goldendragon two starts ago before resuming with a fast-finishing third, continuing his consistent run of form. He maps as a chance again. #7 Lucky Year is overdue after four placings from nine starts, but barrier 13 is the query.

Race 7 – CHONGQING HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
16:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Ka Ying Radiance was sent out favorite at his final run last season but suffered a severe early check that effectively ended his chances. He has trialed very well twice for his return and barrier 1 gives him the chance to finally break through. #2 Light Years Glory chases back-to-back wins and is clearly thriving under David Eustace. Barrier 11 complicates things, but with the right run he will be hard to hold out again. #6 Spirited Steed keeps Purton after the pair combined for a first-up third, and he looks to be improving towards a maiden win. #1 Master Champion is the class-dropper to note, boasting a win and a second from two starts in the grade, while the booking of Nichola Yuen also catches the eye.

Race 8 – CHONGQING HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
16:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Virtus Glory had no luck first-up, racing wide without cover from a poor draw yet still finding enough to fight on for second. Barrier 4 gives him a much cleaner run today and he looks ready to win. #1 Almighty Warrior has barrier 11 to overcome first-up, but he looks a very nice horse in the making for Francis Lui after winning smartly over Jedi Spurs last start. His return trials have been very good and, as a three-year-old with plenty of upside, he looks set for a bright season. #11 Speedy Power has been trialing exceptionally well since joining James Cummings, although like several from the stable so far, he has drawn awkwardly wide. The gate makes things trickier, but he looks ready to improve. #5 Prime Ace turned in a very good run on debut for John Size and barrier 1 gives him the platform to take another step forward second-up.

Race 9 – BEIJING HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)
17:10 | 1400m | HKD $2,840,000

#12 Public Attention should get every chance, rising in class and coming down 15 pounds after a first-up second at the top of Class 3 when beaten only half a length. Barrier 2 adds to the appeal and should ensure he maps with all the favors in a competitive race. #4 Top Dragon has looked well in his trials for his return and the reunion with Zac Purton is key. His form tapered off late last season after a Derby preparation, but he looks to have come back in good order as a five-year-old. #2 Hot Delight is one of the most interesting runners on the card after winning four of five last season and stamping himself as a leading Classic Series contender. This is his first look at 1,400m and an important guide to how he has returned, especially with his trials not quite at their best. #3 Chill Easy strung together two wins in style at the end of last season, scoring by big margins once the cheekpieces went on.

Race 10 – TIANJIN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)
17:45 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Superb Spirit showed plenty of promise as a three-year-old last season, winning two of four before signing off with a second to Solid State. He steps up to 1,400m fresh, looks ready for the extra trip and barrier 4 should give him a sweet run. #3 Aerovolanic will try to make all for the in-form combination of Nichola Yuen and Pierre Ng. His first-up run was solid and he looks the one they have to catch from barrier 1. #14 Master Lucky rises into Class 3 but drops 17 pounds in weight, which brings him right into the race. He should be up on the pace and can prove hard to get past. #1 Chill Buddy was game in defeat first-up and also tackles 1,400m for the first time, giving him another chance to progress.

Race 11 – SHANGHAI HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)
18:20 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Majestic Valour showed plenty of potential last season with two wins from seven before his form tapered off later in the campaign. He has since switched to Danny Shum, Purton stays aboard and his two lead-in trials have been eye-catching. It is a fiercely competitive race, but he looks the one to side with at the weights. #1 PI Legend is two from two since joining Brett Crawford and is clearly thriving. Top weight and barrier 11 are the obvious queries, but he still looks a horse capable of climbing higher this season. #4 Super Strong Kid lost ground at the start first-up and settled back in a race that did not suit, yet still performed with merit. A cleaner jump from barrier 4 should see him improve. #8 Spicy Standard rises back into Class 3 after an impressive first-up win from barrier 13, and with plenty of pace engaged he should get the race shape to suit.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 5, 1, 3, 6
Race 2: 9, 1, 10, 5
Race 3: 4, 2, 7, 1
Race 4: 7, 10, 11, 6
Race 5: 1, 3, 6, 2
Race 6: 3, 1, 13, 7
Race 7: 10, 2, 6, 1
Race 8: 4, 1, 11, 5
Race 9: 12, 4, 2, 3
Race 10: 7, 3, 14, 1
Race 11: 11, 1, 4, 8

Jackpot information for 1 October, Thursday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;
A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus;
A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool (Race 11).

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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