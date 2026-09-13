logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Raceday review: Mo ends Draco drought, Orman proves speed map wrong and Hayes revives Absolute Awakened

HONG KONG RACING
2 hours ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Draco delivered for Cody Mo and connections. Photo Credit: Sing Tao.
Draco delivered for Cody Mo and connections. Photo Credit: Sing Tao.

Training Performance of the Day - Cody Mo Wai-kit

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Three trainers had tried before him, and all had come up empty. Cody Mo Wai-kit did not give much away when asked what it meant to finally win with Draco, but the grin on his face said it all.

The six-year-old was having his 23rd start off a career-low rating of 26, half the mark he debuted at in April 2024, and trying to improve on a record that included six third-place finishes from 22 starts.

Francis Lui Kin-wai had the first go, then Ricky Yiu Poon-fai, while Brett Crawford inherited him during his first season and even secured Zac Purton for Draco’s first two starts under his care, but still could not find the breakthrough.

Mo took over for Draco’s final two starts last season and there were signs he was getting closer, although that was hardly new for a horse who had threatened more than once. This time there was no near miss. Draco put the race away decisively, and Mo believes there is still more there.


Ride of the Day - Jimmy Orman

James Orman gets Ride of the Day for putting Kempes into the race exactly where David Hall wanted him.

From barrier three, Orman had the six-year-old fourth early, improved to third and then drove through along the inside to take the lead approaching the 100m. It was a far more positive position than the Jockey Club’s speed map had predicted – Kempes was mapped last – and officials questioned both Orman and Hall after the race.

Kempes drives up the inside under Jimmy Orman. Photo credit: Sing Tao
Kempes drives up the inside under Jimmy Orman. Photo credit: Sing Tao

“Well, it was a bit laughable, actually, as far as the website speed map having him last. There’s no way in the world he’s ever going to be last, especially in Class 4,” Hall told The Standard.

“From a good gate on that sort of deck today, at worst I thought he’d be midfield. I was hoping he might have been able to take the box seat.”

Orman made sure Kempes was close enough to use that opportunity, and Hall was hardly surprised the horse proved up to it.

“But I think his ability’s always been better than Class 4. There’s no doubt about that,” Hall said. “So it’s just good to get another win on board.”

Horse to Follow - Absolute Awakened

David Hayes hopes the best is still ahead for Absolute Awakened after finally getting on top of the six-year-old’s persistent back problems.

The gelding delivered his first win for Hayes at just his second start for the stable, and the trainer believes improved soundness can help him add to it.

“Really happy,” Hayes said. “The horse has had chronic back problems and he needed a lot of time to recover, and now the back is in really good shape and hopefully he can win a couple more races for the owners.”

Absolute Awakened back in the winners' enclosure. Photo credit: Sing Tao
Absolute Awakened back in the winners' enclosure. Photo credit: Sing Tao

Absolute Awakened had previously been trained by Frankie Lor Fu-chuen, who saddled him to one win and a third from 12 starts, most of them at Happy Valley.

Hayes, though, had seen enough in Absolute Awakened’s first-up run at Sha Tin last season to send him back to the bigger track, and the simple approach paid off.

“I saw his best run last season was the first run of the season at Sha Tin, so we thought we should copy and paste.”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON / G3 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap // Sha Tin /// 2026 //// Photo by HKJC
Purton was Ka Ying Rising’s harshest critic – the champion answered him in freakish fashion
HONG KONG RACING
07-09-2026 10:38 HKT
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON / G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize // Sha Tin /// 2025 //// Photo by Grant Courtney
Zac Purton is enjoying the ride with Ka Ying Rising, high expectations and all
HONG KONG RACING
05-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Ka Ying Rising became Hong Kong's tenth two-time Horse of the Year. HKJC
Ka Ying Rising back to ‘business as Usual’ after hoof scare
HONG KONG RACING
02-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Racing Roundtable: Hong Kong Season 2026/27
HONG KONG RACING
01-09-2026 21:02 HKT
Ka Ying Rising builds towards his seasonal return with a second barrier trial at Sha Tin on Sunday. HKJC
Ka Ying Rising lead-leg habit frustrates Purton but not Hayes
HONG KONG RACING
30-08-2026 20:23 HKT
Harry Bentley. HKJC
Harry Bentley is back with a target in his sights
HONG KONG RACING
25-08-2026 11:35 HKT
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON / August 21 Trial // Sha Tin /// 2026 //// Photo by Idol Horse
Nine Lengths Clear, One Concern Remains: Ka Ying Rising's Trial Return
HONG KONG RACING
21-08-2026 16:45 HKT
Racing Roundtable: 2025-26 Hong Kong Season Review
HONG KONG RACING
17-07-2026 11:53 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, July 15
HONG KONG RACING
13-07-2026 12:12 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Fownes' fifth –  the championship nobody else could have trained
HONG KONG RACING
11-07-2026 23:23 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
10 hours ago
(file photo)
Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK authorities rush anti-skid paving at new Huanggang Port interchange following driver safety concerns
NEWS
12-09-2026 12:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.