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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Browne McMonagle close to comeback as Hong Kong calls

HONG KONG RACING
6 mins ago

by

David Morgan

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DYLAN BROWNE McMONAGLE / Royal Ascot // 2024 /// Photo by HKJC
DYLAN BROWNE McMONAGLE / Royal Ascot // 2024 /// Photo by HKJC

Ireland’s injured champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle tells The Standard he’s two weeks from a comeback and looking forward to getting back to Hong Kong this winter.

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Dylan Browne McMonagle will be back in the cut and thrust of Hong Kong racing early next year, following the announcement this week that he will ride in the city from January 6 to February 28. But his immediate focus is the last stretch of recuperation that will put him back in the saddle for the first time in more than a month.

Ireland’s champion jockey has not ridden since August 25 when the filly he was riding, Mosel, fell fatally in the closing stages of a Bellewstown auction maiden. He described the effects of that slamming fall as being “banged up” leaving him with “a few little things” including a “concussion.”

“I’ll be back in two weeks,” he told The Standard. “I’m getting better by the day and will be back on horseback very soon, hopefully.”

Browne McMonagle, 23, is keen to look forwards, not backwards, although he can’t help but recall last winter’s debut Hong Kong experience with positive reminiscence. It stands as one of the defining educational periods of his young but already impressive career.

By his own admission, he’s a better rider for his time there, and as he goes back for his second stint, he believes he has a firmer handle on how the system works and who the people are.

“It was great to figure out the system of the Hong Kong racing style and what everyone liked and disliked,” Browne McMonagle said.

“I think I’ve come out of Hong Kong a better rider and it has helped in my season this year for sure. It is very hard to say how exactly, but it sharpens you up for the speed, the tempo, getting positions.

“Everything happens very fast,” he continued. “It takes a long time to sort everything out from the gates in Irish racing, if you’re drawn 12 you just kind of drift your way across, whereas in Hong Kong it’s like within five seconds everyone has their positions and if you’re not in your position, you’re left out.

“In Ireland we do ride fairly tight as well, but Hong Kong stewarding is very good. It’s safe, and you can trust the riders around you that they’re not going to make any silly mistakes, especially all the local guys, they’re well used to the rules and the way it works. Which, in turn, makes it even harder for you to get positioning as well because you have to do everything so cleanly without interfering with anyone.”

Browne McMonagle failed to get off the mark in his first six meetings, but once he had his breakthrough, he found his feet and ended up with 10 winners gained and respect earned.

But getting the race riding itself right is only part of making Hong Kong work for you. McMonagle is among the world’s finest young talents, but many a good jockey has failed to make it happen in Hong Kong. With no jockey agents there, connecting with trainers and owners is vital to success.

“That was one thing going there that was very new to me,” he said. “But I was very lucky that I had some great trainers give me very good support from day one and that kind of made the difference in my stint.”

His most important backer, perhaps, was Hong Kong’s record-setting champion trainer John Size. He had 30 rides for the Australian for three wins, with three also for Ricky Yiu and further wins for David Hayes, David Eustace, Dennis Yip and Manfred Man.

“From the very first day, John Size backed me, gave me my first winner and everything kind of just flowed from there, but he was one man that stood out from the start to finish.”

McMonagle went into Hong Kong last year fresh off the success of his first champion jockey title and a maiden Breeders’ Cup win. He won’t repeat the championship after the “ups and downs” of injuries this year, including the back injury he suffered at the end of his Hong Kong stint which delayed his Irish campaign, but he has added two Oaks wins – English and Irish – this term to his list of achievements, both for his boss Joseph O’Brien.

“The time that I have been on horseback, it’s been very good,” he said. “I’ve had my few little downs with injuries, but that’s part and parcel of racing unfortunately.

“The middle part of the year was definitely good, and I was lucky that I was on base with Joseph’s yard, and the winners he’s had from start to finish has been unbelievable, so I’m very lucky to be partnered up with him.”

His expected timeframe would make the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4 touch and go, but it’s more likely he’d be back in action in time for British Champions Day giving him the autumn to get his stop-start European year back on track, ensuring he is fully primed for Hong Kong in January.

This article first appeared in Ido Horse as "Dylan Browne McMonagle Close To Injury Return As Hong Kong Jockey Club Calls". 

“It’s very hard to have any expectations going back to Hong Kong,” he said. “But from the day I left there, I was very excited to go back again. I’m very privileged and thankful to the Hong Kong Jockey Club for having me back and I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“Without setting any goals, I’ll just be going back and doing my best, as I do every day.”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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