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HONG KONG RACING

Invincible Ibis seeks rare Derby winner success in Celebration Cup

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Invincible Ibis impresses over 1,400m. Sing Tao.
Invincible Ibis impresses over 1,400m. Sing Tao.

Invincible Ibis will attempt something only two Hong Kong Derby winners have managed when he lines up in Sunday's Celebration Cup.

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Invincible Ibis will become the first Derby winner since Sky Darci in 2021 to kickstart his five-year-old campaign in the 1,400-meter Group 3 handicap, and only the third since 2010 to win it first-up.

The race has carried two names in that time, becoming the Celebration Cup in 2014 when the National Day Cup shifted to 1,000m. Under either banner, the 1,400m handicap has long been a familiar comeback spot for Derby winners. Eight tried it between 2010 and 2021, producing two wins, a second and two thirds.

The two winners came from horses who went on to define their generation. Ambitious Dragon carried top weight of 133lb to victory in 2011 before being crowned Horse of the Year, while Golden Sixty landed the 2020 renewal carrying 116lb on his way to one of the greatest careers in Hong Kong racing history. 

But not since Sky Darci placed third in this race has another Derby winner followed him. Romantic Warrior went to the Jockey Club Cup, Voyage Bubble to the Jockey Club Mile, Massive Sovereign to the Sa Sa Ladies' Purse and Cap Ferrat to the Sha Tin Trophy.

Sunday will tell trainer Mark Newnham plenty about where Invincible Ibis heads next. Three runs are planned before December's international meeting, with the Hong Kong Mile the current target, although a return to 2,000m remains an option if the five-year-old shows he is better suited to a longer trip.

Luke Ferraris rode Invincible Ibis in his first three starts, all at 1,200m, before Zac Purton took over for a three-win streak at 1,400m and Hugh Bowman went on to ride him to Derby glory. With Bowman sidelined through injury, Ferraris is back on board for Sunday and partnered him in his final piece of work on Thursday morning, a gallop that left Newnham satisfied.

"Really good," Newnham said. "He settled behind Polar Patch and joined in the last 200m and finished it off strongly. He pulled up well and had a nice blow and recovered quickly, so he's ready to run first-up."

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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