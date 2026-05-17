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NEWS

Political and business elite bid farewell to late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho

NEWS
40 mins ago
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A memorial service for Maisy Ho Chiu-ha, the third daughter of the late Stanley Ho Hung-sun, was held Sunday, gathering prominent political, business and entertainment figures to bid their final farewells. 

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Ho, the executive director of Shun Tak Holdings, passed away peacefully at the age of 58 on April 12.

The service at a Wan Chai hotel on Sunday featured three sessions, which included a group tribute, a private memorial ceremony and a public memorial in the afternoon. Decorated with identical flower plaques, the venue was filled with a sea of white and purple tributes from leaders across industries. 

The memorial hall was solemnly arranged, where heart-shaped wreaths from the family were located in the middle and projectors on both sides were playing videos of Maisy's life achievements and her photos with political and business figures. 

Outside, the hotel featured a small pond, where a board reading "Forever in remembrance of Maisy Ho Chiu-ha" was in place. 

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Pansy Catalina Ho Chiu-king, Maisy’s eldest sister, arrived early for preparations and to receive guests, appearing composed throughout the event.

Other family members, including Maisy's brother Lawrence Ho Yau-lung and cousin and actress Luisa Maria Leitão, arrived shortly after. Luisa was visibly sad and solemn over Ho's passing.

Stanley Ho's fourth wife, Angela Leong On-kei, arrived with her son Arnaldo Ho Yau-heng, followed by Mario Ho Yau-kwan and his wife, Ming Xi Mengyao. 

Also attending were Sabrina Ho Chiu-yeng's family of three and Josephine Ho Chiu-yee, who arrived on crutches with her husband, Conroy Chan Chi-chung. 

Fighting back tears, Josephine Ho described Maisy as a very easygoing, happy and attentive person, the only one who remembered everything about the family. 

In response to Maisy’s sudden passing, she revealed her sister had been fighting cancer, but clarified her illness was not specifically linked to breast cancer. 

As for her final words to Maisy, Josephine stated their sisterhood "will never change," expressing her wish to be Maisy's little sister "a thousand times over." 

Political figures including financial secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, lawmakers Elizabeth Quat, Judy Chan Kapui, former Legislative Council president Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, former secretary for justice Elsie Leung Oi-sie, executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, also attended.

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Prominent business figures including Richard Li Tzar-ka, Allan Zemen, Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, Ian Fok Chun-wan, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong and his wife Guo Jingjing, Eric Fok Kai-shan, Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong, Gilbert Yeung, Gigi Chao, Alice Chiu Tsang Hok-wan, Virginia Wu Yung Ka-shui, Ricky Yeung Chiu-sing, Philip Ma Ching-yeung and so on, also paid their tributes.

For the public who came to say goodbye, the remembrance committee offered a small keepsake–a small purse bearing the letter "M" standing for Maisy, which was adorned with purple and white flowers and filled with chocolates.

Maisy HoStanley Homemorial service

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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