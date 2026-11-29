Hong Kong's financial and professional services can provide comprehensive support to Mainland companies going global, and will continue to assist overseas companies in entering the mainland market as the city's role as a "super-connector" and "super-value-adder" will continue to be strengthened, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in his blog on Sunday.

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He reaffirmed that China is firmly promoting opening-up and sharing development opportunities with the world, whereas Hong Kong has always adhered to openness and diversity, gathering greater energy through exchange and cooperation; expressing hopes for Hong Kong to leverage its unique advantages to achieve greater results.

In his blog, he asserted that it is an inevitable trend for Mainland enterprises to go global, with future focus shifting from goods, services, and capital to supply chains and comprehensive innovation capabilities.

Leadership in innovation and technology requires cross-regional collaboration

Achieving leadership in innovation and technology requires cross-industry and cross-regional collaboration, Chan underlined, stressing that technology and innovation are never solo endeavours.

Furthermore, he added that the approaches to build innovation and technology ecosystems are similar in Hong Kong, the UK, and the Netherlands, following his delegation visits to the two places earlier; bringing together universities and research institutions, attracting startups, key enterprises, and top talents to form an innovative ecosystem cluster.

Bringing talent and businesses together and encouraging entrepreneurship among faculty and students is an important starting point, Chan maintained, whereas effective collaboration across the entire innovation and technology ecosystem is crucial for bringing research results to market.

Many overseas business leaders believe that stable and predictable policies become more valuable as international dynamics grow more volatile, Chan mentioned.

Hong Kong enjoys strong economic and investment relations with both UK and Netherlands, with close ties in business, finance, and academia, the financial leader stated. According to official British statistics, bilateral trade with Hong Kong reached £33 billion (HK$338.49 billion) in the 12 months ending June this year, a year-on-year increase of 23 percent; while the Netherlands is Hong Kong's third-largest trading partner in the EU. This open and convenient two-way exchange, coupled with long-standing economic and investment cooperation, provides ample room for collaboration between the two places in the field of innovation and technology, said Chan.

Paul Chan speaking at the Hong Kong Dinner in London.

Chan met with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Christiaan Rebergen.