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FINANCE

Sands China profit down 3.6pc, interim dividend doubled

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS

Sands China's (1928) net profit decreased 3.6 percent year-on-year to US$398 million (HK$3.12 billion) in the first half of 2026 amid the competitive environment.

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The Macau gaming giant doubled the proposed interim dividend to 50 HK cents.

Although net revenues showed growth year over year, this was offset by increased costs on patron reinvestment and increased payroll costs related to the competitive environment and an increase in table game hours and service levels, the casino operator said.

Total net revenues rose 11.1 percent to US$3.88 billion during the period, of which net casino revenues climbed 12 percent to US$2.93 billion, primarily due to increases in table games and slot volumes.

Room revenues were US$430 million, up 5.9 percent from a year ago, mainly driven by an increase in available rooms in connection with the conversion of the Sheraton towers to the Londoner Grand.

Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization went down 3.4 percent to US$1.07 billion. 

Sands ChinaprofitdividendgamingMacaugamingcasino

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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