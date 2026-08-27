Shui On Land's H1 profit surges 337pc, declares special dividend

Shui On Land (0272), chaired by Hong Kong businessman Vincent Lo Hong-shui, saw its net profit surge 337 percent year-on-year to 223 million yuan (HK$260.21 million) for the first half of 2026, supported in part by prudent cost management and solid growth in rental income.

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It declared a special dividend of 4 HK cents per share to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its Hong Kong listing.

Revenue dropped 18 percent to 1.71 billion yuan during the period.

Its contracted sales also slipped 15 percent to 2.96 billion yuan amid the challenging Chinese property market, including residential property sales of 2.44 billion yuan and commercial property sales of 521 million yuan.

Total rental income and related income inched up 4 percent to 1.86 billion yuan, with 78 percent contributed by its Shanghai portfolio, which recorded stronger growth.