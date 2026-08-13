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FINANCE

China Mobile's 2026 H2 profit fell 6.3pc year on year, interim dividend up 0.3pc

FINANCE
6 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Chen Zhongyue
Chen Zhongyue

China Mobile (0941)’s net profit for the first half of 2026 declined 6.3 percent year on year to 78.9 billion yuan, while its interim dividend inched up 0.3 percent.

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The company declared an interim dividend of 2.51 per share, which is equivalent to HK$2.9003 per share, up 5.5 percent. In line with its yuan-denominated accounting system, dividends will be denominated and declared in yuan starting from 2026, and paid in Hong Kong dollars or yuan to Hong Kong shareholders, and in yuan to holders of A-shares.

Operating revenue dropped 1.1 percent to 538 billion yuan, and revenue from principal businesses reached 452.7 billion yuan, down 3.1 percent, and revenue from computing services and artificial intelligence services accounted for 22.6 percent of revenue from principal businesses, representing an increase of 2.2 percentage points.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization fell 6.6 percent to 173.6 billion yuan, which accounted for 38.4 percent of revenue from principal businesses.

Mobile customers reached 1,011 million, with a net increase of 5.88 million, and 5G network customers reached 687 million, a net increase of 44.74 million. IoT card connections reached 1,511 million, with a net increase of 29.58 million. The company jointly released the industry’s first 5G-A passive IoT solutions and is among the top global telecom operators in approved 6G international standardization projects.

Chen Zhongyue, chairman of China Mobile, said the company has continued facing uncertainties around policy adjustments to the scope of VAT items. Looking ahead, he said the company will strengthen its transformation from a communications operator into a sci-tech service enterprise, as well as adopt AI in areas such as network foundations and computing services, and enhance communication services.

China Mobile2026first halfresult5G6G IoTsci-techdividendyuan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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