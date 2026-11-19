Alibaba’s (9988) net profit surged 2.07 times year on year in the second quarter to 64.54 billion yuan (HK$75.93 billion), driven by higher net investment income and operating income, while adjusted net profit also leaped 92 percent.

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But second-quarter adjusted net profit of 19.9 billion yuan came in 29 percent below the market expectation of 28.17 billion yuan. Operating income rose 4.43 times to 29.12 billion, and net income grew 2.13 times to 64.42 billion.

Toby Xu Hong, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba, said the company delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter, driven by AI plus cloud growth and the sustainability of profits in Alibaba E-commerce.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 10 percent to 271.52 billion yuan, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization also jumped 2.6 times to 32.64 billion yuan, with AI Cloud and computer services advancing 1.21 times to 8.84 billion yuan.

For the first six months ended September 30, net profit rose 17 percent to 75.07 billion yuan, and adjusted net profit decreased 7 percent to 43.86 billion yuan, while revenue in the period grew 9 percent to 540 billion yuan.

Alibaba also announced plans to launch the Zhenwu V900, its next-generation AI chip for training and inference, in the first quarter of 2027.

“As AI monetization continues to ramp up, we will maintain disciplined investments in AI capabilities with a focus on return on invested capital while targeting to achieve positive free cash flow,” Xu said.

