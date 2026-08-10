Intel plans US$15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Intel on Monday said it is planning to raise US$15 billion (HK$117 billion) through a share sale, as it looks to fund the costly build-out of its chip contract manufacturing business by cashing in on a stock surge fueled by its turnaround efforts.

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Once a dominant force in the global chip industry, Intel is investing heavily in new facilities and advanced packaging capabilities as it seeks to challenge industry leaders such as TSMC in contract chip manufacturing.

Its shares fell more than 4 percent in premarket trading likely on shareholder dilution concerns. The stock has nearly tripled this year, outperforming rivals AMD and TSMC and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index nearly 75 percent rise.

Several analysts have said Intel's surging share price has increased the chances of an equity raise to help fund its expansion plans.

The shift toward AI agents has powered demand for central processing units, with Intel executives saying that orders have outstripped the company's manufacturing capacity. This booming demand led the chipmaker to raise its capital expenditure forecast for this year from US$18 billion to US$20 billion in July.

It also committed to high-volume production of chips using its 14A manufacturing process in 2028, after previously warning the technology could be shelved without a major external customer. Its foundry unit has won Tesla as a 14A customer and optimism for another marquee client grew after US President Donald Trump said Apple would make processors with Intel, though neither company confirmed it.

Last month, Intel announced a 5 billion euro (HK$45.29 billion) investment to upgrade and expand chip manufacturing in Ireland, a project that represents more than 25 percent of its planned 2026 capital spending.

Intel plans to give underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to US$2.25 billion worth of additional shares at the offer price, minus discounts.

JPMorgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.

Reuters