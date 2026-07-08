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FINANCE

China's Nexchip to raise $6.98 bln in Hong Kong share sale

FINANCE
41 mins ago
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Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

China's Nexchip Semiconductor (2249) said on Wednesday it aims to raise around HK$6.98 billion in its Hong Kong share sale by pricing the offering at the top end of its range to benefit from the city's revitalised capital market.

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The chipmaker is offering 216.2 million shares at HK$32.30 per share, as per its prospectus.

The company plans to spend over HK$3.5 billion from the proceeds on research and development, and another HK$1.5 billion in AI-powered systems to integrate research, development, and production processes.

Chinese chipmakers are stepping up investment in manufacturing technology and artificial intelligence as Beijing pushes for greater semiconductor self-sufficiency.

New listings in Hong Kong have soared nearly 57 percent in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier to about US$22.45 billion (HK$175.11 billion), marking the busiest start to a year for the city in five years, according to LSEG data.

Chinese technology firms have been tapping Hong Kong's red-hot capital markets, with Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry pricing a US$3 billion Hong Kong share sale a day earlier.

Nexchip, a partially state-owned firm, said it expects to announce the level of investor demand for its international offering on Thursday, with trading of its shares set to begin the following day.

Reuters

Chinachipshare saleplacementNexchip Semiconductor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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