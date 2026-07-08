China's Nexchip to raise $6.98 bln in Hong Kong share sale

China's Nexchip Semiconductor (2249) said on Wednesday it aims to raise around HK$6.98 billion in its Hong Kong share sale by pricing the offering at the top end of its range to benefit from the city's revitalised capital market.

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The chipmaker is offering 216.2 million shares at HK$32.30 per share, as per its prospectus.

The company plans to spend over HK$3.5 billion from the proceeds on research and development, and another HK$1.5 billion in AI-powered systems to integrate research, development, and production processes.

Chinese chipmakers are stepping up investment in manufacturing technology and artificial intelligence as Beijing pushes for greater semiconductor self-sufficiency.

New listings in Hong Kong have soared nearly 57 percent in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier to about US$22.45 billion (HK$175.11 billion), marking the busiest start to a year for the city in five years, according to LSEG data.

Chinese technology firms have been tapping Hong Kong's red-hot capital markets, with Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry pricing a US$3 billion Hong Kong share sale a day earlier.

Nexchip, a partially state-owned firm, said it expects to announce the level of investor demand for its international offering on Thursday, with trading of its shares set to begin the following day.

Reuters