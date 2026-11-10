logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US consumer prices rise above expectations in October

FINANCE
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP

US consumer prices increased more than expected in October, leaving the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates next month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month after advancing 0.6 percent in September, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.3 percent over the month.

The BLS did not publish year-over-year inflation readings because last year's federal government shutdown prevented the collection of consumer price data in October 2025, leaving no comparison base. Annual consumer inflation jumped 3.7 percent in September.

Inflation is running well above the US central bank's 2 percent target. The US-Israeli war with Iran has boosted oil prices, combining with the import tariffs implemented by the Trump administration last year to lift the cost of living.

High inflation contributed to the heavy losses suffered by President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the midterm elections last week.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3 percent last month after gaining 0.3 percent in September. The so-called core CPI was forecast to have climbed 0.2 percent in October.

The missing data from last year have no impact on the calculation of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index readings that are tracked by the Fed to gauge progress toward its inflation target. Both measures are running above 3 percent.

Early on Tuesday, financial markets fully priced in a 25 basis points rate hike next month. The Fed left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.75 percent-4.00 percent range last month.

Economists said only a substantial sell-off on the equity markets or widening credit spreads would prevent the Fed from tightening monetary policy in December. US stocks slumped last week after the Democrats' sweeping victory fanned fears that new regulations could dent the durability of the AI trade. Stocks rallied on Monday as oil prices fell.

Reuters

USconsumer price indexOctoberinflation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Yields jump as consumer price inflation in October beats economists' expectations
FINANCE
37 mins ago
S&P 500 futures fall sharply after October inflation data
FINANCE
52 mins ago
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS
Gold drops 1 percent on hawkish Fed comments ahead of US inflation data
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks prior to giving a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS
Fed's Waller plans to support at least a quarter-point rate hike in December
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A B‑1B Lancer bomber arrives at RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
US aircraft evacuated from second UKA?base due to Iran threat, WSJ reports
WORLD
7 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a briefing held with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (not pictured), amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pete Hegseth: Fox co-host turned scandal-plagued US defense chief
WORLD
10 hours ago
FILE IMAGE: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a budget speech for 2027 at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2026. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS/File Image
South Korea's Lee says Seoul must build bipartisan support in US Congress
WORLD
10 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months
FINANCE
09-11-2026 11:47 HKT
Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, looks on during a press briefing in Paris on October 13, 2026. AFP
Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him
FINANCE
09-11-2026 11:10 HKT
U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AFP
Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails
INNOVATION
09-11-2026 10:50 HKT
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
09-11-2026 18:01 HKT
Hong Kong’s first Pokémon Center pop-up opens at Festival Walk on Wednesday
NEWS
09-11-2026 19:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.