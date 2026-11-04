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FINANCE

Greater China Peninsula room revenue jumps 18pc in Q3

FINANCE
17 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Greater China Peninsula room revenue jumps 18pc in Q3
Greater China Peninsula room revenue jumps 18pc in Q3

Peninsula hotels in Greater China, operated by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels (0045), saw third-quarter revenue per available room jump 18 percent year-on-year to HK$2,912.

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Across other regional operations, European properties posted a revenue per available room of HK$10,616, representing a 15 percent increase. US hotels recorded a 9 percent rise to HK$6,534, while properties in Asia excluding Greater China increased 2 percent to HK$2,046.

Office space was the weakest link, with average monthly rents falling 9 percent to HK$62 per square foot and occupancy plunging 15 percentage points to 61 percent.

By contrast, retail arcades performed steadily. Average monthly rents rose 7 percent to HK$141 per square foot, with occupancy up 2 percentage points to 91 percent. Residential leasing remained stable, with rents up 4 percent to HK$49 per sq ft.    

 

Peninsula hotelThe Hongkong and Shanghai HotelsQ3revenue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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