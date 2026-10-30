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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index jumps over 300 points on Friday

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks rallied over 300 points on the last trading day of October on Friday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by 335 points, or 1.5 percent, to 23,294 points. 

The market turnover climbed to HK$214.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.3 percent to 3,754 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.44 percent to 3,599 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slumped by 2.73 percent to 10,833 points.


 

stocksHSIHang Seng IndexsharesHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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