Hang Seng Index jumps over 300 points on Friday

Hong Kong stocks rallied over 300 points on the last trading day of October on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by 335 points, or 1.5 percent, to 23,294 points.

The market turnover climbed to HK$214.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.3 percent to 3,754 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.44 percent to 3,599 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slumped by 2.73 percent to 10,833 points.



