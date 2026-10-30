logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index jumps through 23,000 points in early trading on Friday

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks rallied in the early morning trading session on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 294 points, or 1.3 percent to 23,253 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1 percent to around 3,783 points.

Meanwhile, the yen was steady on Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision, while the dollar tracked Treasury yields lower as a fresh wave of selling in AI shares triggered a flight to safety.

The BOJ is set to keep interest rates on hold at 1.25 percent in a widely anticipated move despite elevated inflation pressures, with a hawkish tone expected and markets pricing in about an 80 percent chance of a December hike.

The yen weakened a touch on the day to around 157.815 per dollar and was on track for a 0.2 percent decline this month against the dollar.

Staff reporter and Reuters


 

stocksHSIHang Seng IndexsharesHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St falls at open as Alphabet results reignite AI spending fears
FINANCE
13 hours ago
John Greenwood
HK's yuan push would not undermine local dollar, peg, Greenwood says
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index loses 23,000-point mark on Thursday as tech selloff quickens
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong major lenders keep prime rate unchanged
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index flat at noon on Thursday, tech shares slump
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Hong Kong Monetary Authority leaves interest rates unchanged, tracking Fed move
FINANCE
23 hours ago
London Metal Exchange (LME). Reuters
LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say
FINANCE
29-10-2026 10:47 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index muted in early trading on Thursday, tech shares down
FINANCE
29-10-2026 10:16 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as SK Hynix lifts chips; Fed in focus
FINANCE
28-10-2026 21:36 HKT
HKMA urges banks to ease developer refinancing amid K-shaped property recovery: sources
PROPERTY
28-10-2026 20:23 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide
NEWS
29-10-2026 03:52 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.