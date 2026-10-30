Hang Seng Index jumps through 23,000 points in early trading on Friday

Hong Kong stocks rallied in the early morning trading session on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 294 points, or 1.3 percent to 23,253 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1 percent to around 3,783 points.

Meanwhile, the yen was steady on Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision, while the dollar tracked Treasury yields lower as a fresh wave of selling in AI shares triggered a flight to safety.

The BOJ is set to keep interest rates on hold at 1.25 percent in a widely anticipated move despite elevated inflation pressures, with a hawkish tone expected and markets pricing in about an 80 percent chance of a December hike.

The yen weakened a touch on the day to around 157.815 per dollar and was on track for a 0.2 percent decline this month against the dollar.

Staff reporter and Reuters



