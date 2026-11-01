96-year-old Buffett has not drunk water in half-century, Bill Ackman says

Warren Buffett, the 96-year-old "Oracle of Omaha," has not consumed a single glass of water in 50 years—dating back to the 1970s, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman recently recounted on a podcast.

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Ackman shared that Buffett once visited his home for dinner. Upon sitting down at the table, Ackman asked if he would prefer still or sparkling water. Buffett politely declined, requesting his favorite beverage instead: Cherry Coke.

Recalling their conversation, Ackman remembered Buffett replied that he hadn't had any water in 48 years.

Five cans of soda a day

While it remains unclear whether Buffett was joking about his half-century water fast, his soda habit is well documented.

The billionaire investor drinks five cans of Coca-Cola a day. In 2015, Buffett famously remarked that he was "one-quarter Coca-Cola," as the beverage accounted for 25 percent of his daily caloric intake.

Buffett was originally a Pepsi loyalist for 48 years before publicly switching to Cherry Coke at the 1986 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, declaring it the official drink of future shareholder events.

The beverage is also one of his most successful investments. Berkshire Hathaway built a US$1.3 billion (HK$10.14 billion) position in Coca-Cola between 1988 and 1989, holding a roughly 9 percent stake ever since. That initial investment has generated a return of roughly 21 times.

McDonald's and junk food staples

Beyond soda, Buffett's diet relies heavily on high-calorie foods.

He routinely stops at McDonald’s for breakfast on his drive to work, and his staple foods include hot dogs, French fries, popcorn, cookies, candy, and ice cream.

His food preferences often align with his investment portfolio, which includes See's Candies, Dairy Queen, and a major stake in Kraft Heinz.

Refusing Japanese cuisine

Despite his open appetite for junk food, Buffett once vowed never to eat Japanese food again.

According to his biography, Buffett attended a private 1989 dinner hosted by then-Sony chairman Akio Morita at his Fifth Avenue apartment in New York, where four chefs prepared a 15-course sushi meal.

Buffett found the food unpalatable, saying he "had no idea there were so many things on this planet that could be eaten raw." He left the table without taking a single bite, later calling it the "worst experience ever" and swearing off Japanese cuisine.

His fast-food habits were better accommodated during a 17-day trip to China in 1995 with Bill Gates.

Gates and his wife, Melinda, arranged for hotel chefs to learn how to cook hamburgers and French fries, and even ensured a chilled Cherry Coke was waiting for Buffett at the top of the Great Wall of China.

FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, opens a bottle of Cherry Coke during a game of bridge outside Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)