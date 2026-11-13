Hang Seng edges lower by 222 points by midday, Lenovo drops 5 percent

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Hang Seng falls 223 points by midday, Alibaba dips nearly 5 percent
12-11-2026 12:11 HKT
HSBC plans to merge Singapore operations to simplify regional structure
12-11-2026 09:52 HKT
Nissin Foods’ net profit in the first nine months grows 4.2 percent
11-11-2026 17:11 HKT
Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness
11-11-2026 16:45 HKT
Hang Seng slips 0.83% in morning trade as tech lags, Meituan fell 3.5%
11-11-2026 12:08 HKT
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
11-11-2026 11:10 HKT