Hang Seng edges lower by 222 points by midday, Lenovo drops 5 percent

Hong Kong shares traded lower by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 222 points, or 0.92 percent, to 23,786 points.

The half-day market turnover is HK$93 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.75 percent to 3,863 points.

Lenovo (0992) declined 5 percent as the worst-performing blue-chip stock, and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) dropped 4.42 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 7 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,663 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 0.56 percent to 11,135 points.