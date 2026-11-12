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FINANCE

Hang Seng falls 1.26% as tech stocks slide, Link REIT leads gains on interim results

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong shares ended the market lower as tech shares broadly declined, while Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823) topped the blue-chip index following the interim results announcement.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated 307 points, or 1.26 percent, to 24,008 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to 24,008 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined 2.36 percent to 3,931 points.

The tech constituents delivered mixed performance. Z.AI (2513) and Minimax (0100) plunged 9 percent and 7.83 percent, while Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor (9903) surged 8.85 percent.

Tech heavyweights broadly declined. Alibaba (9988) dropped 6.76 percent as the worst-performing blue chip, followed by Kuaishou (1024) that fell 5.3 percent. Tencent (0700) also fell 2.64 percent.

Chipmaker Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rallied 2.46 percent.

Link REIT advanced 3.23 percent as the best-performing blue chip following the release of its interim results for the 2026/2027 period, which recorded a modest rise of 0.4 percent year-on-year in total distributable income to HK$3.3 billion.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 24 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,655 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.68 percent to 11,197 points.
 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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