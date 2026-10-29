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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index muted in early trading on Thursday, tech shares down

FINANCE
10 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks were muted in the early morning trading session on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve held interest rate steady as expected.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up by 19 points to 23,113 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.7 percent to around 3,786 points.

South Korean shares fall sharply

South Korean shares erased early gains to fall sharply on Thursday, as Samsung Electronics slumped after announcing its third-quarter results.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 131.04 points, or 2.18 percent, at 5,881.40 as of 0132 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent earlier in the session.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics erased early gains to fall 4.13 percent, after its third-quarter results, which showed net profit missing analyst expectations.

Peer chipmaker SK Hynix was up 1.14 percent, also cutting gains.

Staff reporter and Reuters


 

stocksHSIHang Seng IndexsharesHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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