Hang Seng Index flat at noon on Thursday, tech shares slump

Hong Kong stocks were flat at noon on Thursday, but tech stocks continued their slides.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 11 points to 23,106 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$98 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 2 percent to 3,777 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index lost 0.9 percent to 3,647 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slumped 2.6 percent to 11,180 points.



