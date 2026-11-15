logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Uncertificated Securities Market draws 2,700 existing listed companies to register

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s first uncertificated securities market (USM), taking effect on Monday, has already registered 2,700 existing listed companies to be integrated into the market over a five-year transition period.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

USM removes the need for manual and paper-based processes, provides investors with more choices, enhances market efficiency, and establishes a more robust market.

The Securities and Futures Commission stated that existing physical share certificates will not become invalid or automatically convert into paperless form starting on Monday, while issuers and the market will have the flexibility to decide when to convert their shares into paperless form, and they will receive advance notice of these arrangements.

Market analysis indicates that the new listed securities approval process has not undergone substantive changes due to the arrangement, and issuers have incorporated paperless arrangements into the listing process, with most being well prepared.

Ivy Ng, vice president of corporate services at Computershare Hong Kong, said the regime will solve the problem of losing physical certificates. 

Shareholders can easily manage their shareholding accounts, such as resetting their login account or password, simply by clicking on the "forgot password" or "forgot account" functions like on other online platforms, and no longer need to go through procedures such as publishing newspaper notices or reporting loss to replace physical certificates.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of Nvidia is picture before the Nvidia/Japan AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. AFP
Week ahead on the markets: Nvidia results, APEC, and US retail sales
FINANCE
42 mins ago
Flags flutter in front of the headquarters of the chipmaker Nexperia in Nijmegen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Wingtech says it will appeal Dutch court's order in Nexperia dispute
FINANCE
1 hour ago
NWD ends halt, proposes 11-for-1 rights issue to raise $24.9b
NWD proposes 11-for-1 rights issue to raise $24.9b
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Paul Chan. Photo from his blog.
HK finance, trade sectors move from volume to value: Paul Chan
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Algernon Yau.
HK commerce chief questions whether AI boom will subside, urges new trade networks
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. Obtained via Reuters.
Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in August 2025
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Wall St slides as Nvidia uncertainty drags tech shares lower
FINANCE
14-11-2026 04:28 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on November 09, 2026 in New York City. AFP
Wall St opens higher after soft producer prices data
FINANCE
13-11-2026 22:40 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on November 09, 2026 in New York City. AFP
Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 rising to 8,700 next year despite slower earnings growth
FINANCE
13-11-2026 22:33 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
23 hours ago
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
19 hours ago
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.