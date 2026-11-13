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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher after soft producer prices data

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on November 09, 2026 in New York City. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on November 09, 2026 in New York City. AFP

The major US stock indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed October producer prices were slightly softer than expected, potentially relieving some pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates aggressively.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.6 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 52,490.68. The S&P 500 rose 24.5 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 7,616.85, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 41.9 points, or 0.17 percent, to 25,408.001.

Reuters

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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