Wall St opens higher after soft producer prices data

The major US stock indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed October producer prices were slightly softer than expected, potentially relieving some pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates aggressively.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.6 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 52,490.68. The S&P 500 rose 24.5 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 7,616.85, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 41.9 points, or 0.17 percent, to 25,408.001.

Reuters