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FINANCE

Hong Kong at a critical juncture in development progress: Sing Tao News Corporation Vice Chairman

FINANCE
13-11-2026 12:30 HKT
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Kwok Hiu-ting.
Kwok Hiu-ting.

Hong Kong is at a critical juncture in its future development amidst the backdrop of a reshaping global economic landscape, changing geopolitical situations, and the wave of artificial intelligence, said Kwok Hiu-ting, Vice Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Sing Tao News Corporation (1105), the parent company of The Standard, at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026. 

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Hong Kong is actively integrating into China's overall development strategy, while global capital and talent are also seeking suitable locations, as 2026 marks the beginning of the national "15th Five-Year Plan" and the implementation of Hong Kong's first five-year plan, she noted. 

She further stated that Sing Tao, as a media outlet dedicated to social progress and taking up the role as a think tank, has always kept pace with the times and hopes to connect with leaders from the political, business, and various industries through its platform to propose practical and feasible ideas for Hong Kong's development.

She indicated that this forum, bringing together experts from various industries, will focus on two core areas: how Hong Kong can coordinate the  elements of capital, enterprises, and talent to transform challenges into development opportunities; and exploring how to leverage the dual engines of the AI ​​revolution and the Northern Metropolis to accelerate  industry-academia-research achievements and promote industrial upgrading. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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