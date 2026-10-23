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FINANCE

HKEX unveils AI, semiconductor indexes, expands ETF products to mainland markets

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) announced the launch of the HKEX Artificial Intelligence Index and that it has signed a licensing agreement with China Southern Asset Management Company to introduce more exchange-traded funds based on the new index in the mainland.

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Richard Leung, HKEX group chief information officer, said the partnership with Southern Asset Management increases investor choice and further elevates the depth and vibrancy of Hong Kong markets.

Yang Xiaosong, Southern Asset Management general manager, said the company will turn the opportunities across Hong Kong's AI value chain into an index-based tool that mainland investors can access conveniently, while continuing to enrich the product offering for cross-market connectivity.

The HKEX Artificial Intelligence Index is designed to measure the performance of 40 Hong Kong-listed companies with high exposure to the AI value chain, according to HKEX, spanning areas including chip design, data centers, AI infrastructure, AI models, and software and physical applications. 

HKEX also launched the HKEX Semiconductor Index that measures the performance of the 30 largest semiconductor-related companies listed in Hong Kong. It captures exposure across multiple segments of the semiconductor industry, including semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, electronic components, computing hardware, and storage,

Leung noted that AI and semiconductors are transforming industries and becoming increasingly important drivers of growth and innovation globally.

HKEX Artificial Intelligence IndexHKEX Semiconductor IndexHKEXHong KongmainlandETFChina Southern Asset Management Company

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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