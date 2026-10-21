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FINANCE

Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund issues 3b yuan dim sum bond in Hong Kong

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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Samruk-Kazyna
Samruk-Kazyna

Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC said it has completed bookbuilding and priced its debut offshore dim sum bond issuance in Hong Kong, raising a total of 3 billion yuan (HK$3.53 billion). 

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The issuance comprises two tranches with tenors of three and five years which have been admitted for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Astana International Exchange (AIX). The three-year bonds, amounting to 2 billion yuan, have an annual coupon of 2.15 percent, while the five-year bonds, amounting to 1 billion yuan, carry a 2.3 percent annual coupon.

Demand was more than three times oversubscribed, underscoring strong interest from the international investors in the fund's credit profile and Kazakhstani issuers in the offshore yuan market, the fund said. 

The transaction involved Citi, Guotai Junan International (1788), Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China (3988), China CITIC Bank International and ICBC (Asia). 

The proceeds will be used to finance investment projects undertaken by Samruk-Kazyna JSC, it said. 

The offshore yuan-dominated bond issuance marks another step in the fund's strategy to diversify its funding sources and broaden its international investor base, including by accessing liquidity in the offshore yuan market, one of the fastest-growing segments of the international debt market, it added.

A spokesperson of Hong Kong's Belt and Road Office said on social media that the deal is a solid testimony to Hong Kong as the Belt and Road Initiative's "super value‑adder" and a global hub for yuan internationalization. It also represents the outcomes of the "hub‑to‑hub" cooperation. Together with issuances by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and KazMunayGas during the 11th Belt and Road Forum, Kazakh institutions have raised more than 10 billion yuan via dim sum bonds since the Chief Executive's visit to Central Asia earlier this year, marking a new historic milestone. 

 

Frank Feng

Kazakhstandim sum bondHKEX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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