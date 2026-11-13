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FINANCE

HSITP as a leader for Hong Kong's innovation and technology development, said Kevin Choi

FINANCE
35 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Kevin Choi.
Kevin Choi.

The Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone serves as a leader for Hong Kong's innovation and technology development, and will leverage its designated role as a pilot zone for institutional innovation granted by the state to promote the orderly cross-border flow of innovative elements, said Kevin Choi Kit-ming, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry on Friday at a discussion forum at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026. 

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Choi expects that the fruits of cross-border data flow will be reaped by the end of the year, supporting the development of innovation and technology industries such as artificial intelligence and life sciences, tackling cross-border data barriers which have always been an obstacle in Shenzhen-Hong Kong innovation and technology cooperation.

Ma Wei-ying.
Ma Wei-ying.

Ma Wei-ying, Chief of AI and Director of the Hong Kong Institute of AI for Science (HKAI-Sci) at City University of Hong Kong, suggested that Hong Kong focus on the track of AI + biopharmaceuticals, as the global society is currently in a new scientific era. He pointed to Hong Kong’s inherent advantages, including a strong cluster of universities, as well as a comprehensive biosafety and data regulatory system, which enables two-way integration of mainland China's biotechnology innovation resources with the global market, thus facilitating global access to pharmaceutical research results.

Alan Au.
Alan Au.

Hong Kong now possesses the golden opportunity for large-scale implementation of blockchain applications, said Alex Au Wai-chi, Co-Founder of Hong Kong Digital Asset Society, on the same forum, citing increasingly comprehensive regulations and infrastructure. 

Au further suggested optimizing the Hong Kong stock trading mechanism through tokenized deposits to achieve "T+0" instant trading, breaking through the existing "T+2" limitation. Furthermore, he indicated that Hong Kong can leverage its local treasury advantages to develop yuan and gold stablecoins, creating an international gold trading center.

Nick Chen.
Nick Chen.

Meanwhile, Nick Chen, Product Director of B.AI, an AI agent, stated that AI agent payment is technically mature, but pointed out that AI agent payment currently faces limitations in collection and payment scenarios, with industries often using token issuance to complete transactions.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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