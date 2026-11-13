HK from "super-connector" to "super-value-adder, said JD.com Vice President

Hong Kong, leveraging its "One Country, Two Systems" principle, common law system, and advantages as an international financial center, is rapidly transforming from a "super-connector" to a "super-value-adder,” said Shen Jianguang, Vice President and Chief Economist at JD.com on Friday at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026.

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He expressed confidence in Hong Kong's development as an Asia-Pacific yacht tourism hub and its "yacht economy," and is optimistic that development of the Northern Metropolis will attract high-end international talent, becoming the core engine of Hong Kong's economic growth.

HK helps mainland enterprises align with international standards

Hong Kong, with its common law system and free capital flow, provides institutional alignment and financing support, and maintains a leading advantage in offshore yuan business and wealth management, Shen lauded, explaining that such can help mainland enterprises hoping to go global tackle the biggest challenge of aligning with international standards.

Hong Kong is providing value-added services for enterprises through a full-chain of professional services including legal arbitration, investment and financing, risk management, and intellectual property, Shen shared, transcending its role of simply facilitating the flow of capital and goods.

China excels in licensed patents in AI development

China and the United States are leading the world in artificial intelligence, Shen added, saying that the US leads in capital expenditure, whereas China excels in licensed patents, accounting for a staggering 70 percent of global AI licensed patents.

Currently, among the 712 AI unicorn companies globally, the United States has the largest number, followed by China with 157.

